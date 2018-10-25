5 Fastest cricketers to 10000 runs in ODIs

Kohli is a lock on this list

It is not an ordinary achievement to score 10000 runs in one-day cricket as it needs the players to remain at the top of their form for a very long period of time. One of the very difficult things for cricketers is to switch between formats and play accordingly.

While test cricket is about perseverance and leaving the good ones and punishing the bad deliveries, one-day cricket is about getting those singles, converting it to doubles, putting pressure on the bowler and making use of field-restrictions to name a few. Some of the cricketers have analysed the one-day format to perfection and became masters of the format.

Through the course of this article, we take a look at five fastest cricketers to amass 10000 runs in the shorter format.

#5 Jacques Kallis, 272 innings

Jacques Kallis is arguable the game's greatest all-rounder of all-time

Without a shadow of a doubt, Jacques Kallis is the greatest all-rounder of all-time. He was consistent with both bat and ball and had equal prowess in both the departments. Kallis had innumerable game-winning performances for his country during his stint and carried the bulk of South Africa's batting load at number three for a long time.

The South African cricket team toured Australia in 2009 for a five-match ODI series. The series was tied at 1-1 after the first two ODIs and the visitors were looking to win the third game and take the lead in the series.

The hosts won the toss and chose to bat first but only managed to score 269 runs against a really good SA team. In return, Kallis played a crucial knock and stitched a game-winning 96 run partnership with Gibbs to take the team home. He scored 60 off 72 balls and in doing so, he amassed 10000 runs in ODIs and became the first South African cricketer to reach the landmark.

