×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 Fastest cricketers to 10000 runs in ODIs

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
45   //    25 Oct 2018, 01:59 IST

Kohli is a lock on this list
Kohli is a lock on this list

It is not an ordinary achievement to score 10000 runs in one-day cricket as it needs the players to remain at the top of their form for a very long period of time. One of the very difficult things for cricketers is to switch between formats and play accordingly.

While test cricket is about perseverance and leaving the good ones and punishing the bad deliveries, one-day cricket is about getting those singles, converting it to doubles, putting pressure on the bowler and making use of field-restrictions to name a few. Some of the cricketers have analysed the one-day format to perfection and became masters of the format.

Through the course of this article, we take a look at five fastest cricketers to amass 10000 runs in the shorter format.

#5 Jacques Kallis, 272 innings

Jacques Kallis is
Jacques Kallis is
arguable
the game's greatest all-rounder of all-time

Without a shadow of a doubt, Jacques Kallis is the greatest all-rounder of all-time. He was consistent with both bat and ball and had equal prowess in both the departments. Kallis had innumerable game-winning performances for his country during his stint and carried the bulk of South Africa's batting load at number three for a long time.

The South African cricket team toured Australia in 2009 for a five-match ODI series. The series was tied at 1-1 after the first two ODIs and the visitors were looking to win the third game and take the lead in the series.

The hosts won the toss and chose to bat first but only managed to score 269 runs against a really good SA team. In return, Kallis played a crucial knock and stitched a game-winning 96 run partnership with Gibbs to take the team home. He scored 60 off 72 balls and in doing so, he amassed 10000 runs in ODIs and became the first South African cricketer to reach the landmark.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli Leisure Reading
Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Roger Federer
3 records that can be broken by Virat Kohli before his...
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli becomes the fastest batsman...
RELATED STORY
5 instances where most runs in an innings was by a...
RELATED STORY
4 Batting records which make Virat Kohli the undisputed...
RELATED STORY
2 Tests in cricket history that ended in a tie
RELATED STORY
Stats: Virat Kohli smashes numerous records in the second...
RELATED STORY
World XI that can beat subcontinental teams at home
RELATED STORY
5 fastest players to 10000 ODI runs
RELATED STORY
Kohli breaks world record, Australia announce captain,...
RELATED STORY
5 slowest centuries by Indian batsmen in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Today
IND 321/6 (50.0 ov)
WIN 321/7 (50.0 ov)
Match Tied
IND VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
United Arab Emirates v Australia Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us