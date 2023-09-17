5 fastest five-wicket hauls in ODIs since 2001 ft. Mohammed Siraj

The Asia Cup 2023 final witnessed an onslaught by the Indian bowlers as they dismissed Sri Lanka for a dismal 50 in the 16th over at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17.

An incredible display from the pacers wreaked havoc as the hosts had no answers and were bowled out for their second-lowest ODI total.

In reply, the Men in Blue completed the run chase in the seventh over to win their eighth Asia Cup title.

Contrary to the usual batting records being broken in this T20 era of cricket, several bowling records and milestones were achieved in the ongoing clash. While quantitative numbers like wickets and runs are usually discussed, the fastest to a feat in an innings is almost always reserved for the batters.

Yet, for once, the bowlers had their say throughout the first innings of the Asia Cup, where Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj broke numerous ODI bowling records.

Here, we look into the five fastest five-wicket hauls in ODIs ( legal deliveries) since 2001 and find out where Siraj lands on the list.

# 5 Timm Van Der Gugten (Netherlands) - 20 balls

Van Der Gugten ripped through the Canadian batting lineup in 2013.

Netherlands pacer Tim Van Der Gugten comes in at No.5 thanks to his remarkable spell of bowling against Canada in the ICC World Cricket League Championship 2011-13.

Playing in Canada, the right-arm seamer picked up the top five batters in the Canadian lineup and five of the first six wickets to destroy them for a paltry 67 all-out.

The now 32-year-old completed his five-wicket haul in a mere 20 legal deliveries and finished his spell at 5/24 in nine overs.

In reply, the Netherlands won the game in the 11th over with nine wickets to spare.

# 4 Ryan Burl ( Zimbabwe ) - 18 balls

Ryan Burl cleaned up the Australian innings in a stunning spell last year.

Zimbabwe shocked Australia in Australia in the third and final ODI last year at Townsville courtesy of leg-spinner Ryan Burl making history.

Contrary to the usual five-wicket hauls that often include several of the first few wickets, the 29-year-old picked up the final five Australian wickets to bundle them out for 141 from 129/5.

Australia had recovered from 72/5 and added 57 runs before Burl dismissed the dangerous Glenn Maxwell and the innings top-scorer David Warner for 94 in a spell of 5/10 in three overs. The five-wicket haul in 18 balls is now the fourth fastest to the landmark in ODI history.

In reply, Zimbabwe ensured Burl's heroics were not wasted and won by three wickets with 11 overs to spare.

3 Ali Khan ( USA) - 16 balls

Ali Khan produced a magical spell against Jersey earlier this year.

USA pacer Ali Khan tore apart the Jersey lineup in the World Cup Qualifier Playoff earlier this year with figures of 7/32 in ten overs to help the side finish off a 25-run victory.

The 32-year-old registered his career-best bowling figures and the seventh-best ODI figures. Defending 231, Khan picked up the first three wickets in his opening spell to rock the Jersey top order to 17/3 in the sixth over.

He returned to pick up timely wickets to complete his five-wicket haul in only 16 legal deliveries.

The spell helped the USA qualify for the World Cup Qualifiers a few months back despite being banned for two games following his breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for his celebrations in this game.

# 2 Chaminda Vaas ( Sri Lanka) - 16 balls

Vaas was at his intensive best right from the get-go against Bangladesh in the World Cup 2003.

Sri Lankan great Chaminda Vaas also achieved his five-wicket haul against Bangladesh in the 2003 World Cup in 16 legal deliveries, similar to Ali Khan. However, the former left-arm pacer bowled fewer extras until the landmark, making the champion bowler the second fastest to five wickets in an ODI innings.

Vaas picked up an incredible four wickets in his opening over, which was also the first over of the match. It included a hattrick of the first three deliveries as he is one of only three bowlers to have picked up four scalps in an over.

He finished with figures of 6/25 in 9.1 overs as the Lions bundled out Bangladesh for a paltry 124, a target they chased down in the 22nd over with all ten wickets in hand.

Vaas also boasts the all-time best ODI figures with 8/19, including a hattrick, against Zimbabwe in Colombo in 2001.

# 1 Mohammed Siraj ( India ) - 16 balls

Siraj rose to never-seen-before heights with his spell in the 2023 Asia Cup final.

Indian pace sensation Mohammed Siraj reached a magnificent high, setting several records with his match-winning spell in the 2023 Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka.

The 29-year-old started a procession of Sri Lankan wickets in his second over by picking up four wickets in his second over, joining Chaminda Vaas and Lasith Malinga as the only cricketers to achieve the unique feat.

Siraj was not finished as he picked up his fifth scalp in the next over, making it 16 balls to achieve the milestone. However, unlike Ali Khan and Chaminda Vaas, the Indian pacer did not concede a single extra until that point, becoming the fastest to pick up a fifer in an ODI innings.

The right-arm pacer also became the fifth fastest Indian bowler to 50 wickets and second balls overall in terms of balls taken behind only Ajantha Mendis. Siraj also joined Mendis as the only bowler to pick up six wickets in an ODI Asia Cup, finishing with figures of 6/21 in seven overs.