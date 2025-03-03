5 former cricketers who have criticized ICC's scheduling of 2025 Champions Trophy ft. Sir Vivian Richards

The 2025 Champions Trophy has been caught up in a controversy since the onset, with many claiming India have an advantage regarding their schedule. Notably, the Men in Blue are playing all their games in Dubai after Pakistan and India agreed to a hybrid model. It came after several months of impasse due to India refusing to travel to Pakistan due to political tensions.

Ad

Recently, the criticism went up a notch, as both Australia and South Africa were forced to travel to Dubai, despite only one having a chance to be pitted against India in the semifinal.

After India secured a victory over New Zealand on Sunday, they booked a date with Australia for the semifinal of the showpiece event. Meanwhile, the Proteas traveled back to Pakistan to play their semifinal against New Zealand in Lahore.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Interestingly, if India qualify for the final, the victor between South Africa and New Zealand will take a flight to Dubai once again. On that note, let's take a look at the top reactions by experts on the schedule of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

#1 Sir Vivian Richards

West Indies batting superstar Sir Vivian Richards joined other former cricketers to share his disapproval for the schedule of the 2025 Champions Trophy. Richards didn't hold back his criticism of the governing body and felt they were answerable to all the logical difficulties faced by the teams.

Ad

Here's what Richards told reporters (via Hindustan Times):

“People may have a point when they say that. I guess that’s due to politics — I don’t want to get into the politic side of things."

“But I believe the people who are responsible, in terms of the governing and the ruling of the game in itself which is the ICC, they’re the ones who I think got the problem. I would like them to come up with an answer, why? If they are the governing body of cricket, why is that happening at present? I honestly believe one of the things that can bring all of us together, fans and everyone, even enemies together, (is) sports,” he added.

Ad

#2 Michael Atherton

Former England captain Michael Atherton played a key role in igniting controversy regarding an "advantage" to India in the Champions Trophy. His comments came during an interaction on Sky Sports with Nasser Hussain.

Atherton pointed out that with Dubai as their fixed venue, India will be well equipped to handle the conditions in clutch knockout games. He said:

“They’re playing at just one venue. They don’t have to travel either between venues or, you know, between countries, as a lot of other teams have to do.

Ad

“Therefore, the selection, you know, can focus in on the conditions in Dubai. And obviously, they’ll know where they’re playing their semi-final as and when they get through to that. That seems to me to be an undeniable advantage, but, you know, kind of hard to quantify how big an advantage."

Ad

#3 Nasser Hussain

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain agreed with Michael Atherton's thoughts in the aforementioned interaction. He feels that other than hosts Pakistan, India also have an advantage due to their single playing venue. He said:

“It is an advantage. So, the best team in the tournament have that advantage. And I saw a tweet the other day saying ‘Pakistan host nation, India home advantage.’ It sums it up really."

Ad

Hussain also opined that India were smart with their selections to pick extra spinners for the Dubai pitch.

“They are at one place, one hotel, they don’t have to travel. They have one dressing room. They know the pitch, they have picked for that pitch.

“They were very smart in their selection. They probably knew what Dubai is going to be like. They picked all their spinners. there was a bit of debate with Indian media saying why don’t you have gone for an extra seamer? Why all these spinners? Now we can seen why."

Ad

#4 Inzamam-ul-Haq

Former batter Inzamam-ul-Haq appeared on Pakistan's News24, where he discussed India's advantage of playing all games in Dubai. As per Inzamam, other countries have been playing on four different surfaces, which has clearly not benefited their cause.

"Those teams who are traveling are complaining about the matter. Other teams would have to practice in four venues, while another team has to play in only a single venue. How can they not hold any advantage in this case. Is only one team is facing a security threat and what about the other seven teams who are playing in Pakistan."

Ad

Further, the former Pakistan captain also wondered why India were playing only in Dubai, despite UAE having other venues like Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. He added:

"UAE has three venues as well, but they are playing in Dubai only. Those handling the schedule should look into the matter and think about the system which is running. If ICC is organizing an event, they should make sure everyone is treated equally. Did other boards also didn't notice the matter beforehand?"

Ad

Ad

#5 Jonathan Agnew

Former England pacer Jonathan Agnew has been criticizing the schedule of the Champions Trophy since the start of the tournament. Agnew had earlier said "you can't pick and choose where you play," in a direct reference to India.

Recently, Agnew expressed his disappointment with the confusion behind the knockout game venue for Australia and South Africa. Here's what he said (via Channel 9):

"India are camped out in Dubai, playing in the same ground and same places, in the (same) changing room."

"Both Australia and South Africa will fly to Dubai but only one will play there and the other will get back on a plane to Lahore. It's all got a bit crazy," he added.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news