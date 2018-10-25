5 former Indian cricketers who will play the 2018 T10 League

The T10 league, a new innovation to cricket with just 10 overs a side, has been one of the multiple ways in the recent past that has been developed to try and build new interest in the game. The second edition of the tournament is just a month away and the organisers are trying all that they can to make sure that the experiment is a success this time around.

Last year, the Maratha Arabians had Virender Sehwag in their ranks, but this time, as many as eight Indian players have been called up to play the T10 league.

Here are five retired Indians who are set to play the T10 league:

RP Singh

England v India - 5th Natwest One Day International Series

Rudra Pratap Singh was one of India's brightest talents in the bowling unit in the late 2000s, and had the ability to induce mighty swing in the ball. One of the stars of the 2007 World T20 winning campaign, RP Singh exhibited brilliance during his India career, which was impressive but not long.

The 32-year-old announced his retirement from all forms of the game earlier this year, and is now seen doing commentary on TV.

The UP-born bowler was last seen in Indian colours in 2011, but is set to make a comeback with the T10 league.

Praveen Kumar

Australia v India - Tri-Series Game 10

The Meerut-born Indian pacer was one of the most useful opening bowlers during his time, and had the ability to move the ball both into and away from the batsmen. He never used to bowl with express pace, but the movement he used to extract off the new ball, and from the surface was something not many could do.

The 32-year-old announced his retirement this month, and penned a contract with the T10 league soon after. He last played for India in 2012.

