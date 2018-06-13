5 friendly moments between India and Pakistan

Herein we take a look at 5 friendly moments between the arch-rivals in cricket!

India vs Pakistan rivalry is a form of contention that goes beyond the perimeters of cricket. A rivalry that beggars all description. This intense conflict between the two sides, largely owing to political tensions, has also impacted the cricketing activities between the two nations in the years gone by.

Consequently, the thrill and euphoria engendered whenever these two teams face off have chiefly been confined to the official ICC cricket events. The last time a bilateral series between the two squads presented itself was way back in 2012-13 which was won by Pakistan.

Since then, innumerable endeavors have been made to bring about a media-magnet bilateral series between India and Pakistan but none succeeded.

Amidst such sticky circumstances, the cricketers representing these nations are also influenced by the irreplaceable rivalry and are compelled to give nothing but their best on such occurrences.

Although this enormous pressure sometimes occasions heated moments on the field, there are instances when an ambiance of affability is observed between the arch-rivals.

This is because, notwithstanding the political antagonism, the two states do share a sense of similarity in their cultural activities, which has itself been a source of bringing the natives of these countries together.

So let us take a look-see at 5 friendly moments between the aforementioned groups.

#5 Wasim Akram's gift for Sachin Tendulkar

Pakistani and Indian cricketers are bound to evince aggression when playing on-field but a number of these players share cordial relationships with each other off the field.

In 1999, Pakistan cricket team toured India for a test series. A few days before the first Test at Chennai, Sachin Tendulkar was conferred with the Padma Shri award, which is the fourth highest civilian award granted by the Government of India.

The Pakistani quick Wasim Akram did not miss this opportunity to not only congratulate the Indian batsman but to also present him with a special gift before the commencement of the opening Test match.

The sinistral paceman also expressed admiration for Tendulkar's performance against New Zealand which preceded the series against The Shaheens. In the video, the two can be seen having a casual conversation regarding each other's families.

Wasim's gesture was very well-received by most of the fans as it came at a time when the relations between the two countries were unfavorable.

Video: