5 future stars of Indian cricket

jeevitesh sinha
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.18K   //    16 Aug 2018, 12:12 IST

England Lions v India A - Day Two
England Lions v India A - Day Two

Every team goes through a transition period where they replace their older, great players with newer, talented players who will take the team forward.

We would love for the likes of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni to play forever but they are after all human beings in spite of the god-like status they have within their fans.

Fortunately, India have always had a lot of young talented hard-working players knocking on the doors of the selectors, keeping the current lot of the players on their toes.

These players may not be the present of Indian cricket but are sure to be the future.


#1 Prithvi Shaw

With Indian openers performing poorly in overseas conditions in recent times, many fans and experts are asking for Prithvi shaw to be introduced in the test squad.

Shaw has been hyped up as one of India's future batting mainstays by everyone. He led India to the title at the 2018 ICC U19 World Cup. From an early age, comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar have been made because of the way he started his career. He is being touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket for a while now after Virat Kohli.


#2 Mayank Agarwal


England Lions v India A - Tri-Series International
England Lions v India A - Tri-Series International

Compared to other players in this list, Mayank Agarwal is relatively older. He is 27 years old right now and has been around in the Indian domestic circuit for a while.

The 2017-18 Ranji season was a path-breaking season for him. He amassed over 1000 runs and went on to the top of run charts. The same form followed in white ball Cricket where he was already on the rise. Due to these performances, he was selected by Kings XI Punjab at the 2018 IPL auction.

He has been in tremendous form recently for India A and has made a truckload of runs.





Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Prithvi Shaw Mayank Agarwal
