Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Indian cricketing greats who have not realized their potential in England

The difficulty of performing in England has been evident by the fact that some of the great Indian cricketers have struggled there.

mangirija69
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jun 2018, 13:59 IST
808

Cricket - Investec Test Series - First Test - England v India - Day Five - Trent Bridge
Cricket - Investec Test Series - First Test - England v India - Day Five - Trent Bridge

A tour to England for players from the subcontinent is looked upon as a challenge for an individual as well as a team. Cool/moderate climate, swinging and seaming conditions are unfamiliar to subcontinental players and hence performing in England is a major incentive to one's career.

A solid batting performance coupled with bowlers who get movement of the air or seam is vital to performing well in England and India have also done well on few tours to the Old Blighty having won there on three occasions- 1971,1986 and 2007, a series draw in 2002.

Apart from that, India has largely disappointed having even been whitewashed on three occasions- 1959, 1974 and 2011. Each team is difficult to defeat in their own backyard and England is no exception having been rarely defeated by touring teams and their last test series loss at home came in 2014 (2 match series).

A series win is achievable when the mainstays of the batting and bowling unit perform to their potential and when they are ably supported by others. Many legends of the game have performed exceedingly well in England with the likes of Sir Donald Bradman, Vivian Richards, Imran Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid boasting of impressive stats and matchwinning performances.

However, there are some great cricketers- particularly Indian as the article focuses on them, who've not performed as they would've liked in England.

Note: The criterion for selection is that the player should have lasted a complete test series on a minimum of two occasions. This is the reason why Virender Sehwag despite averaging a low 27.80 has not been included as he went to a test tour to England midway(3rd test) in 2011.

1.Polly Umrigar

Hobbs And Umrigar
Polly Umrigar meeting the great Sir Jack Hobbs in 1959

One of the earliest batting legends for India along with Vijay Hazare and Vijay Merchant, Polly kaka was a prolific run scorer in both First class and Test level. He played in 59 tests scoring 3631 runs at an average of 42.22 and he batted in the middle order playing vital knocks.

He went on two full tours to England in 1952 and 1959 and they yielded poor results for the team as well as Polly. Throughout these tours, he scored heavily against first-class teams but came short against a bowling line-up of the likes of Trueman, Statham and Laker.

He could manage only one test century and in 15 test innings, he made 273 runs at a below-par average of 18.20.



Page 1 of 6 Next
England vs India, 2018 Indian Cricket Team VVS Laxman Kapil Dev
5 memorable clashes in ODIs between India and England 
RELATED STORY
5 Vital players for India during the Limited Overs Series...
RELATED STORY
Indian bowlers in Australia and England: How they have fared
RELATED STORY
4 batsmen who can fulfil the opening duties for India in...
RELATED STORY
Eng vs Ind: 5 potential threats to India in Limited Overs...
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest ODI wins for Team India against England in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 5 reasons why India can win Test series...
RELATED STORY
5 players who can force their way into India's 2019 World...
RELATED STORY
Sportskeeda Flashback: Looking back at the memorable...
RELATED STORY
4 players who might not feature in India's Test squad to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
1st Vitality IT20 | Tue, 03 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Vitality IT20 | Fri, 06 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Vitality IT20 | Sun, 08 Jul, 01:00 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us