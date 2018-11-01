×
5 greatest batsmen ever seen in ODI cricket

Sai Siddhharth
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
425   //    01 Nov 2018, 13:47 IST

Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar

ODI cricket has thrown up several great batting superstars in over five decades. These men have redefined the way that game has been played; the numbers they have generated along with the sheer impact they have had on their eras and their teams sets them apart from the rest.

Here's a look at the five greatest batsmen that ODI cricket has ever seen:


5. Kumar Sangakkara

Kumar Sangakkara
Kumar Sangakkara

Kumar Sangakkara is the second highest run scorer in the history of the game, scoring an astonishing 14,234 runs. He was the backbone of the Sri Lankan side along with Mahela Jayawardene and Sanath Jayasuriya, and regularly rescued the team with his astonishing brand of counter-attack.

Sangakkara also holds the record of scoring four consecutive hundreds in ODI cricket, which he achieved during the 2015 World Cup. His cover drive will be remembered as one of the most elegant shots in the game, on par with Sachin Tendulkar’s straight drive and Ricky Ponting’s pull shot.

Sai Siddhharth
CONTRIBUTOR
Sai Siddhharth is an ardent cricket and WWE fan.
