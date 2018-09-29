5 greatest batsmen who never scored a double hundred in Tests

Michael Hussey, Australia v Sri Lanka - Third Test: Day 4

Double hundred in Tests is always a special feeling for any cricketer. It is not an easy feat and it requires a lot of patience, grit, and skill to achieve it.

Don Bradman has scored the most double hundreds in Test match cricket with 12 in 52 games. Brian Lara is second on the list with nine and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara occupies the third spot with eight.

Some of the all-time cricketing greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Viv Richards, Alastair Cook, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar did not even find a place in the top 10, showing how hard it is to do it on a consistent basis.

Some of the most prolific cricketers like Saeed Anwar, Imran Khan, Michael Vaughan, Colin Cowdrey, Majid Khan, Mohinder Amarnath, Alvin Kallicharran, and many more have failed to score a double hundred in their Test career.

On that note, let’s take a look at the 5 greatest batsmen who never scored a double hundred in Tests.

#5 Dilip Vengsarkar

Dilip Vengsarkar

Dilip Vengsarkar is one of the greatest Indian cricketers of all-time. Born in Mumbai, Vengsarkar made his Test debut during the 1975/76 series against New Zealand at Auckland when he was just 19-year-old.

His first Test century came against West Indies at the Eden Gardens on 2 January 1979. Vengsarkar went on to score 16 more hundreds and 35 fifties for India in Tests. He finished his Test match career with 6868 runs at an average of 42.13.

Primarily a middle-order batsman, his highest score of 166 came against Sri Lanka at Cuttack. Vengsarkar managed to play 116 Tests and 129 One Day Internationals for India in his illustrious career.

