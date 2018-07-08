Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Greatest ODI Knocks of Sourav Ganguly

Aniket Dass
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.29K   //    08 Jul 2018, 17:32 IST

Indian cricketer Saurav Ganguly celebrat
Sourav Ganguly on the comeback trail

Fewer people have divided opinion in Indian Cricket like Sourav Ganguly did. What some called charisma, others called arrogance. However, few will argue about his greatness as a captain, and fewer still about his batsmanship, especially in the ODIs. As Rahul Dravid once said, "On the off-side, first there is God, then Sourav Ganguly". On his 46th birthday, let us snatch the time turner and roll back the clock to some of the most glorious ODI knocks of Dada.

#5 98 v West Indies, Nagpur, 2007

This is the only non-century innings in this list, but, perhaps the most important one for Sourav personally. This knock came on the back of the Chappell saga. Having lost his captaincy, and been dropped, Sourav Ganguly made it back to the side, courtesy a truckload of runs in the domestic circuit.

An Indian captain, who had led the team to the World Cup final after a gap of 20 years, had to go back and prove himself in the domestic circles. Yet, Dada, whom some come called egoistic, did that.

And on the first match on his return after 16 months in the wilderness, he showed what a champion he is. Playing his trademark shots through the offside and charging down the track to spinners, Ganguly batted as if he had never left. The cut, the drive, the loft over long off, they were all there. Whatever he touched, turned into gold, and it was as if nothing could touch him.

But alas, his old foe -- the runout returned. A bit of hesitancy, a direct hit, and an imperial comeback knock was cut short two runs short of a well deserved hundred.

Page 1 of 5 Next
Indian Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly
5 memorable ODI knocks by Sourav Ganguly
RELATED STORY
India's best ODI XI under Sourav Ganguly
RELATED STORY
Sourav Ganguly: The man Indian cricket would never forget
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Sourav Ganguly was a great leader
RELATED STORY
Five best innings of Sourav Ganguly
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Sourav Ganguly was the best captain India...
RELATED STORY
Player Comparisons: Saeed Anwar vs Sourav Ganguly
RELATED STORY
5 times when Sourav Ganguly bullied the opposition
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest ODI wins for Team India against England in...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Sourav Ganguly was a better captain than MS...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us