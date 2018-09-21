5 Grounds which have hosted the most number of ODI matches

There are many cricket grounds around the world which are an integral part of the cricketing legacy and heritage. They are a part of the cricketing nostalgia that got created with the passage of time.

Sharjah Cricket stadium comes to mind whenever one thinks about the six that Javed Miandad hit on the last ball of the match against India. WACA, Perth crosses the mind whenever one watches a ball flying over a batsman's head. Lord's, London has seen the game of cricket move from Tests to T-20's.

There are some other cricket grounds as well who have witnessed the history and records being made. Many great players who played in these stadiums, went into oblivion, but these stadiums are still standing tall.

Along the way, these brick and mortar structures have also formed some records of their own. Let us take a look at one of those records and give a glance to the list of 5 grounds around the world which have hosted most number of one-day internationals:

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Sharjah cricket stadium started hosting matches since 1984. It hosted 198 ODIs between 1984 and 2003. India-Pakistan matches during the 1980's and early 1990's were a regular feature on this ground.

Fans of India and Pakistan cricket teams have some good and some not so good memories of this ground. This ground also came in limelight during the match-fixing saga. Nowadays, Pakistan cricket team play their home matches on this ground along with Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium has hosted a mammoth 236 ODIs till date. The ground has a seating capacity of 16,000.

Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia

Sydney Cricket Ground

One of the most famous and loved cricket grounds around the world. Sydney cricket ground has seen in existence since 1848. It hosted its first ODI in 1979.

Sub-continental teams in particular like SCG as the pitch here aides spin bowling.

It has a capacity of 44,000. The ground has hosted 155 one-dayers so far.

