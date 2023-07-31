5 hard-hitting statements on Indian cricket by Kapil Dev in latest interview

Former India captain Kapil Dev is not happy with the way the game is being run in the country. He lashed out at the management and at the board for not staying ahead of the curve when it comes to managing players.

He was also not too pleased with the Indian cricketers for not getting their priorities sorted and keeping Indian cricket above their own vested interests.

This is a World Cup year, and Kapil Dev, the captain who led India to their first-ever global triumph, also spoke on a whole host of other issues currently plaguing Indian cricket in an interview to The Week.

Here we take a look at five hard-hitting statements on Indian cricket by Kapil Dev in latest interview:

#5 Players have become arrogant

Kapil Dev not happy with current players

Despite the array of income sources available to Indian cricketers, such as high-paid central contracts, lucrative IPL deals, and expensive brand endorsements, Kapil Dev, believes that there is always room for improvement.

He made the point that that sometimes the influx of money can lead to arrogance among cricketers, making them believe they know everything.

As per the former captain, there are players in the current setup who could benefit from seeking guidance. He wonders why they don't seek advice from experienced individuals like Sunil Gavaskar, and emphasizes that humility is essential.

#4 BCCI should look after players

IPL has changed Indian cricket - monetary wise

As per Kapil, the IPL brought about a significant change in Indian cricket. He said that money has played a big role in driving transformation in the Indian players and boost their confidence. This is where he believes that the BCCI needs to be proactive and take care of players since many of them come from humble backgrounds.

“Not everyone can handle such sudden prosperity,” said Kapil.

This is where, he thinks that the board should hire mentors or educators to guide the players and conduct classes to help them manage their newfound wealth responsibly.

#3 Inadequate management of player workload

Questioned the packed calendar

Kapil Dev said that the amount of travel Indian players will have to endure during the World Cup will be quite extensive. He questioned the person who made such a demanding fixture, since managing players when they are constantly on the move within India will be difficult.

Kapil also suggested the BCCI to arrange for a chartered flight for the team in order to ensure their comfort and well-being and allowing them to focus on delivering their best performance on the field.

#2 Injury management and prioritizing IPL

Kapil Dev questioned players' commitment

Kapil Dev was candid in expressing his views on India's approach towards handling injuries in the lead-up to the World Cup.

During this interview with The Week magazine, Kapil provided extensive insights, focusing particularly on key players like Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant. He said that with the introduction of the Indian Premier League, players have been challenged to take proper care of themselves.

“IPL is a great thing but IPL can spoil you also. Because, a little bit of injuries and you will play in IPL. A little bit of injuries, you won't play for India. You would take a break. I'm being very open about it,” he said.

He cited the example of Jasprit Bumrah and how his absence could impact the side in the upcoming World Cup.

#1 Reduce the money in one-dayers and T20s

Kapil Dev wants more money for Test cricket

Advocating for Test cricket, Kapil advocated for a reduction in the money pumped into one-dayers and T20 matches, while increasing the monetary incentives for Test matches. He said that by injecting more funds into Test cricket, players would think twice before rejecting the format.

Kapil also said that the cricket board has a crucial role to play in managing the cricket calendar. As per him, it is essential for them to understand how much cricket is appropriate for the players and says that a well-planned schedule, organized three to five years in advance, is vital.