5 heroes for India in 2018

It was a fantastic year for Virat Kohli's Team India

2018 was another phenomenal year for Indian Cricket. In spite of losing the three-match Test series 1-2 against the Proteas (away), the 63-run win at the Wanderers in Johannesburg served as a morale booster ahead of the limited-overs, which the Men in Blue dominated by winning the six-match ODI series 5-1 and the three-match T20I series 2-1.

Following it was an emphatic win at the 2018 Nidahas Trophy Tri-series (T20Is) involving hosts Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, courtesy Dinesh Karthik's astonishing cameo towards the end. The wicketkeeper-batsman's six off the final delivery in which five runs were needed, turned out to be one of the most unforgettable moments of 2018.

India's next International assignment was the historic one-off Test against Afghanistan at Bengaluru in which the number-one ranked Test side defeated the Test newbies by an innings and 262 runs. A 2-0 win against hosts Ireland in the two-match T20I series was followed by a gruelling full-fledged tour of England. Though India won the T20I series 2-1, they lost the ODIs against Eoin Morgan's men by the same margin before the highly-anticipated five-match Test series, which the hosts won 4-1 under Joe Root.

Following the Test debacle at the Old Blighty, India lifted the 2018 Asia Cup at the United Arab Emirates by defeating Bangladesh in a dramatic fashion.

Then, they welcomed the West Indies for a two-match Test series (won 2-0), five ODIs (won 3-1) and threeT20Is (won 3-0). After dominating the Windies across all formats, India began their Australian tour with a positive frame of mind. In the three-match T20I series, fate had other ideas as Kohli's men failed to post victories in the first two matches as rain played spoilsport (series levelled at 1-1).

But they began the Test series on a winning note by clinching the first game at Adelaide by 31 runs. In spite of losing the second Test at Perth, they came back stronger at Melbourne thereby defeating the Aussies at the MCG for the first time since 1981. Though it was a collective effort that brought immense success for India this year, let us look at five players who were the unsung heroes for Team India in 2018.

5) Shikhar Dhawan

'Gabbar', who was consistent as well unstoppable in the limited-overs finished 2018 as the highest run-getter in the T20Is with 689 runs in 18 matches (includes six half-centuries) at a strike-rate of 147.22, with his highest score being 92.

Dhawan was India's third highest run-getter in the ODIs with 897 runs in 19 matches (includes two half-centuries and three centuries) at an average of 49.83 with his highest score being 127. The southpaw's contributions at the top of the order were vital in laying perfect platform for the Indian middle-order to takeover.

