5 highest ODI scores of Sourav Ganguly

Kaushik Turlapaty
Top 5 / Top 10
1.09K   //    07 Sep 2018, 18:05 IST

England v India - 5th NatWest ODI
Ganguly is one of the most successful Indian captains of all-time

Sourav Ganguly is one of the most successful Indian captains of all-time. He is the only cricketer to have won four consecutive Man of the Match awards in One Day Internationals. He is also widely called as 'The God of Offside' for his ability to hit sixes on offside with ease.

Ganguly featured in 311 ODIs for India and scored 11363 runs including 22 centuries and 72 half-centuries at an average of 41.02. He is also a recipient of the most prestigious Arjuna award, presented to Indian sportspersons with outstanding achievements.

He captained India in 147 ODIs with a win percentage of 51.7. We take a look at five of his highest scoring innings in ODIs.

#5 141 vs Pakistan, Adelaide, 2000

Ganguly's 141 helped India defeat arch-rivals
In the tri-series in Australia, India were up against Pakistan at Adelaide. Ganguly won the toss and chose to bat first. The veteran duo of Sachin and Ganguly added 88 for the first wicket before Sachin was sent back to the pavilion by Abdul Razzaq for 41. Ganguly played a scintillating knock and scored 141 off 144 runs with 12 fours and a six at a strike rate of 97.92. India scored 267-6 in 50 overs.

In return, Pakistan could only score 219 before they were bundled out in 44.4 overs. Anil Kumble ripped through the batting lineup with 4/40 in 9.4 overs. Srinath, Mohanty and Venkatesh Prasad picked up 2 wickets each.

India won by 48 runs and Ganguly was presented the Man of the Match for his match-winning knock that helped India defeat the arch-rivals.

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
