5 highest successful chases in T20Is

We have witnessed some incredible feats in T20Is (and T20) over the years. It is always exhilarating to see some of the best power hitters in the world go up against each other in a 20-over contest.

High run-chases are one of the most thrilling aspects of the shortest format of the game. It guarantees entertainment for the viewer. Teams have set some insane records over the years.

On that note, let's explore the five highest run-chases in all T20Is.

#1 South Africa vs West Indies, Centurion 2023

South Africa won the toss and decided to field first in the second match of the series. West Indies scored 258/5 in the first innings against a full-strength South African bowling attack, excluding Anrich Nortje.

Johnson Charles top-scored for the West Indies, scoring 118 runs off just 46 balls and becoming the fastest men's batter to reach the milestone for his country. Kyle Mayers (51 off 27) and Romario Shepherd (41* off 18) also chipped in with valuable cameos.

In response, South Africa came out all guns blazing. For them, it was almost the equivalent of the famous 438 chase against Australia in Johannesburg back in 2006.

Quinton de Kock hammered a century off just 44 balls, setting up the foundation for the chase. Reeza Hendricks and captain Aiden Markram also stepped up in their respective roles, allowing South Africa to chase it down with seven balls to spare. This match is also the first 500-run T20I in history.

#2 Bulgaria vs Serbia, Sofia 2022

European nations Bulgaria and Serbia were up against each other in a four-match T20I series in Sofia during June 2022.

Bulgaria won the toss and chose to bat first, scoring 242/4. Leslie Dunbar was the pick of the batters, scoring 117 runs off just 50 balls. Serbia's Hristo Lakov conceded only 32 runs and picked up two wickets.

In response, Serbia's Saim Hussain (71 runs off 24 balls) and Kevin D'Souza (66 runs off 27 balls) played high-impact knocks to chase down the target. They won the T20I match with two balls to spare.

#3 Australia vs New Zealand, Auckland 2018

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first in the fifth match of the Trans-Tasman Tri-Series in Auckland.

Martin Guptill (105 off 54 balls) and Colin Munro (76 off 34 balls) were the major contributors for New Zealand, powering them to 243/6. Ashton Agar was the only bowler who was not taken to the cleaners as he conceded 24 runs and took the wicket of Tim Seifert in three overs.

Led by captain David Warner (59 off 24 balls), Australia went all guns blazing. His opening partner D'Arcy Short (76 off 44 balls) played a vital role in their highest successful T20I run-chase. Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch's quick-fire cameos ensured a victory for the Aussies with seven balls to spare.

#4 West Indies vs South Africa, Johannesburg 2015

West Indies played South Africa at the Wanderers in January 2015 ahead of the Cricket World Cup.

The 2012 World T20 champions won the toss and decided to field first. Led by captain Faf du Plessis (119* off 56 balls) and well supported by the swashbuckling southpaw David Miller, the Proteas posted 231/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Dwayne Bravo bowled a tight spell, returning with figures of 2/32 from his four overs in a high-scoring match.

However, West Indies had one of the most destructive batting units in T20 history back then. Chris Gayle scored a sensational 41-ball 90 at the top. Marlon Samuels also played a crucial hand with his knock of 60 runs off 39 balls.

Captain Darren Sammy finished the game in style, scoring 20 off just seven balls and sealing the run-chase with four balls to spare.

#5 England v South Africa, Wankhede 2016

This is one of the most iconic matches in T20I history. England were up against South Africa at the Wankhede during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2016.

South Africa posted a massive total of 229/4 in batting paradise after deciding to bat first. Hashim Amla, de Kock and JP Duminy scored quick-fire half-centuries, while Moeen Ali was the standout bowler, returning with figures of 2/35 in four overs.

Jason Roy started the onslaught for Eoin Morgan and Co., scoring a fiery 43 off just 16 balls. The onus was now on Joe Root to guide the team to a much-needed win in the competition. He played a knock for the ages - 83 off 44 balls against a top-notch bowling attack in the T20I format that was not exactly his forte to take England to a historic win.

