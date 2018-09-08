5 Highest Test Scores of Brian Lara

Brian Lara is one of the all-time greats

Brian Lara is one of the most elegant players of all-time. He is the only cricketer to have scored two 350+ scores in Test history and was a nightmare to bowl even for some of the world's all-time great bowlers.

Lara donned the West Indies jersey in 131 Tests and scored 11953 runs at a breath-taking average of 52.89, accompanied by 34 centuries and 48 half-centuries. He also had 9 double-centuries under his belt.

This article is dedicated to his class as we take a look at 5 of the highest scoring innings of his Test career.

#5 221 vs Sri Lanka, Colombo, 2001

Lara hit a double-ton against a tough Sri Lankan bowling attack

Sri Lanka hosted West Indies for a 3-Test series. The hosts won the first two series and clinched the series. In the third Test, West Indies won the toss and chose to bat first. Chaminda Vaas ripped through and sent the openers back to the pavilion in no time. Lara then built two key partnerships with Sarwan and Hooper. He went on to score 221 off 354 with 23 fours and 2 sixes and the visitors posted 390.

In return, the hosts exploded for 627-9 declared, on the back of Hashan Tilakaratne's double-ton. In the second innings, Lara once again hit a century but did not get the help he deserved from the other batsmen and the West Indies ended up getting swept 3-0.

Lara and Vaas shared the Man of the Match for their heroics that entertained the Colombo crowd.

