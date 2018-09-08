Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Highest Test Scores of Brian Lara

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.07K   //    08 Sep 2018, 12:20 IST

Brian Lara of the West Indies in action
Brian Lara is one of the all-time greats

Brian Lara is one of the most elegant players of all-time. He is the only cricketer to have scored two 350+ scores in Test history and was a nightmare to bowl even for some of the world's all-time great bowlers.

Lara donned the West Indies jersey in 131 Tests and scored 11953 runs at a breath-taking average of 52.89, accompanied by 34 centuries and 48 half-centuries. He also had 9 double-centuries under his belt.

This article is dedicated to his class as we take a look at 5 of the highest scoring innings of his Test career.

#5 221 vs Sri Lanka, Colombo, 2001

Lara
Lara hit a double-ton against a tough Sri Lankan bowling attack

Sri Lanka hosted West Indies for a 3-Test series. The hosts won the first two series and clinched the series. In the third Test, West Indies won the toss and chose to bat first. Chaminda Vaas ripped through and sent the openers back to the pavilion in no time. Lara then built two key partnerships with Sarwan and Hooper. He went on to score 221 off 354 with 23 fours and 2 sixes and the visitors posted 390.

In return, the hosts exploded for 627-9 declared, on the back of Hashan Tilakaratne's double-ton. In the second innings, Lara once again hit a century but did not get the help he deserved from the other batsmen and the West Indies ended up getting swept 3-0.

Lara and Vaas shared the Man of the Match for their heroics that entertained the Colombo crowd.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
West Indies Cricket Brian Lara
Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Roger Federer
Stats don't lie: Sachin Tendulkar or Brian Lara - Who is...
RELATED STORY
Brian Lara supports shorter-format, wishes to witness...
RELATED STORY
Why Brian Lara's 153 not out against Australia in 1999 is...
RELATED STORY
Brian Lara engages with fans on Reddit over a fun-filled...
RELATED STORY
Lara v Tendulkar: A Comparison
RELATED STORY
Top 10 highest scores by batsmen in Tests
RELATED STORY
6 Left Handers who have dominated the game of cricket
RELATED STORY
5 iconic cricketers and their 'bogey' grounds in Tests
RELATED STORY
5 biggest controversies in West Indies cricket 
RELATED STORY
4 greats who have never scored a Test hundred on Indian soil
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
5th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 332/10
IND 174/6 (51.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: India trail England by 158 runs with 4 wickets remaining
ENG VS IND live score
| 03:30 AM
AUA 290/6 (90.0 ov)
IND-A
Day 1 | Stumps: Australia A won the toss and elected to bat.
AUA VS IND-A live score
Match 29 | Tomorrow, 12:00 AM
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Jamaica Tallawahs
GAW VS JTA preview
| Tue, 04 Sep
DBY 251/10 & 171/10
GLA 121/10 & 132/10
Derbyshire win by 169 runs
DBY VS GLA live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us