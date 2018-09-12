Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Highest Test scores of Ricky Ponting

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
495   //    12 Sep 2018, 20:03 IST

Australia v South Africa - Third Test: Day 4
Ricky Ponting is one of the greatest to ever represent Australia

Ricky Ponting is one of the most successful cricketers of Australian Test cricket history. He is one of their most successful captains and captained the team in 77 Tests. During his captaincy, the team won 48 Tests, lost 16, drew 13.

Punter represented the country in 168 Tests and scored 13378 runs at a blistering average of 51.85 accompanied by 41 hundreds and 62 fifties. He is second on the list of runs scored in Test cricket, only behind India's Sachin Tendulkar.

The former Australian Skipper played a lot of brilliant knocks during his playing career. This article is dedicated to his awesomeness as we look at 5 of his highest scoring innings in Test cricket.

#5 207 vs Pakistan, Sydney, 2005

Third Test - Australia v Pakistan: Day 3
Ponting destroyed Pakistan bowlers en route to his double-century

When Pakistan visited Australia in 2005 for a 3-Tests series, Australian team destroyed Pakistan in the first two Tests registering huge wins and winning the series. In the third and the final Test, Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first. McGill ripped through the batting lineup and the hosts could only score 304 all-out.

In reply, Ponting and Gilchrist exploded with centuries to help Australia get a huge lead of 264-runs and the hosts never looked back. Ponting finished with 207 off 332 balls, to along with 30 fours. Gilchrist finished with a quick-fire 113 off 120.

In their second innings, Pakistan managed to score 325 but the huge first-innings trail of 264 meant that the hosts only had to score 62 for the win, which the hosts did without any difficulty. McGill was awarded the Man of the Match for his 8-wickets performance

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia Cricket Ricky Ponting
Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Roger Federer
5 Highest Test scores of VVS Laxman
RELATED STORY
5 highest ratings achieved by batsmen in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
Player battles: Ricky Ponting vs Harbhajan Singh
RELATED STORY
5 players with most centuries as Test captain
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Players with most matches as captain in cricket.
RELATED STORY
Top 5 captains with highest winning percentage in Tests
RELATED STORY
5 fielders with the most Test catches
RELATED STORY
Cricket records unlikely to be broken
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Test batsmen with most runs in winning causes
RELATED STORY
Stats: Highest score by a batsman on T20I debut
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Playoff 2 | Today, 10:00 PM
Jamaica Tallawahs
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
JTA VS KIT preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep
ENG 332/10 & 423/8
IND 292/10 & 345/10
England win by 118 runs
ENG VS IND live score
| 09:30 AM
NOR 255/10 & 198/8 (63.0 ov)
DBY 222/10
Day 3 | Stumps: Northamptonshire lead Derbyshire by 231 runs with 2 wickets remaining
NOR VS DBY live score
| 09:30 AM
GLA 137/10 & 235/9 (75.0 ov)
GLO 354/10
Day 3 | Stumps: Glamorgan lead Gloucestershire by 18 runs with 1 wicket remaining
GLA VS GLO live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us