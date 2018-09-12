5 Highest Test scores of Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting is one of the greatest to ever represent Australia

Ricky Ponting is one of the most successful cricketers of Australian Test cricket history. He is one of their most successful captains and captained the team in 77 Tests. During his captaincy, the team won 48 Tests, lost 16, drew 13.

Punter represented the country in 168 Tests and scored 13378 runs at a blistering average of 51.85 accompanied by 41 hundreds and 62 fifties. He is second on the list of runs scored in Test cricket, only behind India's Sachin Tendulkar.

The former Australian Skipper played a lot of brilliant knocks during his playing career. This article is dedicated to his awesomeness as we look at 5 of his highest scoring innings in Test cricket.

#5 207 vs Pakistan, Sydney, 2005

Ponting destroyed Pakistan bowlers en route to his double-century

When Pakistan visited Australia in 2005 for a 3-Tests series, Australian team destroyed Pakistan in the first two Tests registering huge wins and winning the series. In the third and the final Test, Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first. McGill ripped through the batting lineup and the hosts could only score 304 all-out.

In reply, Ponting and Gilchrist exploded with centuries to help Australia get a huge lead of 264-runs and the hosts never looked back. Ponting finished with 207 off 332 balls, to along with 30 fours. Gilchrist finished with a quick-fire 113 off 120.

In their second innings, Pakistan managed to score 325 but the huge first-innings trail of 264 meant that the hosts only had to score 62 for the win, which the hosts did without any difficulty. McGill was awarded the Man of the Match for his 8-wickets performance

