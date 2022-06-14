5 images of Rohit Sharma that make for perfect memes

Rohit Sharma will arguably go down as one of the best batters to have ever played the game, especially as an opener. The 35-year-old has already cemented his place in Indian cricket as a modern-day great.

However, Rohit has not only entertained fans with just his belligerent batting. He has also given some rib-tickling moments both on and off the field.

In today's day-and-age where memers pounce on anything funny, Rohit is arguably one of the best sources for a template in the world of cricket memes.

On that note, let's take a look at five such photos where Rohit's expressions have made the perfect meme template:

#5 Rohit Sharma "showing his teeth"

Rohit Sharma in action against West Indies (P.C.:BCCI)

Rohit has an incredible T20I record for India. But there have often been some innings where he hasn't quite got going despite trying his best.

One such knock was against the West Indies during the 2019 T20I series in the second game. Rohit wasn't able to time the ball and was dismissed for just 15 off 18 deliveries.

He made a weird expression in that innings after missing a boundary-ball and that has become a great meme template. Fans often use it whenever they feel like trolling the 35-year-old.

#4 Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli standing in sync

Rohit and Virat Kohli have been huge pillars of the Indian team for the past decade. Ever since Rohit became a full-time opener, the duo have been the face of the Indian Test team as well.

But when Joe Root was piling on runs in the first Test between the two countries at Chennai in 2021, both Indian stalwarts couldn't help but look helplessly at the ball travelling.

This image was used by memers to make some hilarious memes, like the duo standing in a Mumbai local train.

#3 Indian team holding Rohit Sharma as he collapses to the ground

Hitesh Avasthi @loveavasthi When Friend says "Bhai wo tuje dekh rahi hai" When Friend says "Bhai wo tuje dekh rahi hai" https://t.co/1ESiMg5HIy

India dominated South Africa at home in 2019, where Virat Kohli scored yet another double century. But it was Rohit who grabbed the eyeballs with his sensational catch of Senuran Muthusamy.

The way he collapsed to the ground and other Indian fielders held him made another meme-worthy template.

Memers instantly used it as a comparison to when a guy collapses after hearing that his crush replied to him and many other hilarious situations.

#2 Rohit Sharma's iconic salute

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns A salute from Rohit Sharma.



When the journalist asked if India wins the match and it will be more special if it happens on Independence day at Lord's and Rohit replied with a salute "Will be great to win a Test on Independence Day". (And a big smile) A salute from Rohit Sharma.When the journalist asked if India wins the match and it will be more special if it happens on Independence day at Lord's and Rohit replied with a salute "Will be great to win a Test on Independence Day". (And a big smile) https://t.co/2saOdKqkPu

India drew their first Test against England in the five-match Test series away in 2021. The second Test was going to be played from August 12-16 at Lord's.

While addressing the press ahead of the second Test, a journalist asked Rohit how iconic it would be if India wins the Lord's Test on August 15 (Day 4) on Independence Day.

Rohit was so impressed with the idea that he saluted the journalist and that iconic image has been circulated around as a meme ever since.

#1 Rohit Sharma's hilarious response on Rishabh Pant

Rohit's cheeky response to a journalist about Pant left the room in splits. (P.C.:BCCI)

Rohit Sharma is arguably one of the funniest cricketers when it comes to giving cheeky replies to journalists in press conferences.

One such moment was when India lost to England in the 2019 World Cup and a young Rishabh Pant couldn't quite do the job at No. 4. There had been quite an outrage on social media when the youngster wasn't a part of the original World Cup squad.

However, he replaced an injured Shikhar Dhawan and straightaway walked into the playing XI against England. A journalist asked Rohit Sharma whether he was surprised to see a youngster walk out in such a pressure situation.

Rohit said that not really because it was the demand of the Indians that Pant should bat at No. 4. His cheeky response made all those present in the room laugh. It provided memers a great material to make memes on his best press conference moments.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far