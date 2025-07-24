5 incredible instances of Indian cricketers playing on with a fracture ft. Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is a story of extreme grit and determination. Despite having fractured his toe, the left-hander walked out to bat in the ongoing fourth Test between England and India at Old Trafford, Manchester.Cricket can prove to be a nasty sport at times. Several cricketers have faced severe injuries on the field, including Indian cricketers. While players are usually advised not to play, there have been multiple instances of them defying odds and putting away pain to play for their country.Indian cricketers have also shown such examples of determination in the past, playing on with fractures, keeping the nation ahead. While Rishabh Pant's example has earned him massive respect, let us take a look at other Indian cricketers as well, who have played on with fractures in the past.#5 Murali VijayFormer Indian batter Murali Vijay had batted through most of the 2016-17 home Test season with a fractured wrist. Despite the injury, he batted in not one but multiple matches.India had a long home season back then, where they played 13 Tests against the likes of New Zealand, England, Bangladesh, and Australia. Murali Vijay just missed one game against Australia out of these as he was ruled out due to a shoulder injury.He was told not to use power while batting, and the injury affected his performance. However, he ended as the third-highest run-getter for India that season with 771 runs, playing a key role.#4 Shikhar DhawanFormer opener Shikhar Dhawan batted against Australia in a World Cup game with a fractured thumb. It was during the 2019 World Cup at The Oval where the southpaw showcased his class despite battling injury in the middle.Dhawan was hit by a delivery off Pat Cummins on his left thumb early on in the innings. He batted with a lot of discomfort but got into his own as the game progressed. Not only did he bat on but also smashed a hundred, making 117 runs off 109 balls with 16 boundaries.Notably, the injury was more serious than it seemed to be. Shikhar Dhawan was eventually ruled out of the tournament and replaced by Rishabh Pant.#3 Rohit SharmaIndia's current ODI captain Rohit Sharma also features on this list. During the second ODI against Bangladesh at Mirpur in 2022, Rohit injured his thumb in the second over while the hosts were batting.He left the field after splitting the webbing between his thumb and index finger. Bangladesh posted a target of 272 for India to chase. The visitors were struggling as they lost wickets throughout. They were seven down for 207 when Rohit walked out to bat at number nine.Despite having injured his thumb, he smashed an unbeaten 51 off just 28 balls, hitting three boundaries and five sixes. Unfortunately, India ended at 266/9 and fell marginally short of the target.#2 Anil KumbleFormer India legend Anil Kumble's story is probably among the more famous ones. The leg-spinner played with a broken jaw during the second Test against West Indies at Antigua in 2002.While batting, Kumble was hit by a fiery bouncer off Mervyn Dillon that fractured his jaw. However, he returned to bowl in the second innings despite being bandaged around his jaw and face. He bowled 14 overs on the trot and even dismissed Brian Lara.The game eventually ended in a draw. After the match, Kumble flew back to India for surgery. His act of resilience reflected his fiercely competitive nature on the field of cricket.#1 Rishabh PantRishabh Pant fractured his right toe on day one of the ongoing fourth Test against England. He attempted a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes during India's first innings. The left-hander was in immense pain and could not continue batting. He had to be stretchered off the field.Scans revealed that he has fractured his toe. The BCCI issued an update regarding the same and stated Rishabh Pant would walk out to bat as per the team's requirements.Needless to say, Rishabh Pant, who was on 37 when he had retired hurt, walked out to bat once again on day two. He is among India's key batters on this tour and has been in great form throughout the series.