5 incredible instances of Indian cricketers playing on with a fracture ft. Rishabh Pant

By Rishab Vm
Modified Jul 24, 2025 18:43 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Rishabh Pant walking out to bat with a fractured toe on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test - Source: Getty

Rishabh Pant is a story of extreme grit and determination. Despite having fractured his toe, the left-hander walked out to bat in the ongoing fourth Test between England and India at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Ad

Cricket can prove to be a nasty sport at times. Several cricketers have faced severe injuries on the field, including Indian cricketers. While players are usually advised not to play, there have been multiple instances of them defying odds and putting away pain to play for their country.

Indian cricketers have also shown such examples of determination in the past, playing on with fractures, keeping the nation ahead. While Rishabh Pant's example has earned him massive respect, let us take a look at other Indian cricketers as well, who have played on with fractures in the past.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

#5 Murali Vijay

Former Indian batter Murali Vijay had batted through most of the 2016-17 home Test season with a fractured wrist. Despite the injury, he batted in not one but multiple matches.

India had a long home season back then, where they played 13 Tests against the likes of New Zealand, England, Bangladesh, and Australia. Murali Vijay just missed one game against Australia out of these as he was ruled out due to a shoulder injury.

Ad

He was told not to use power while batting, and the injury affected his performance. However, he ended as the third-highest run-getter for India that season with 771 runs, playing a key role.

#4 Shikhar Dhawan

Ad

Former opener Shikhar Dhawan batted against Australia in a World Cup game with a fractured thumb. It was during the 2019 World Cup at The Oval where the southpaw showcased his class despite battling injury in the middle.

Dhawan was hit by a delivery off Pat Cummins on his left thumb early on in the innings. He batted with a lot of discomfort but got into his own as the game progressed. Not only did he bat on but also smashed a hundred, making 117 runs off 109 balls with 16 boundaries.

Ad

Notably, the injury was more serious than it seemed to be. Shikhar Dhawan was eventually ruled out of the tournament and replaced by Rishabh Pant.

#3 Rohit Sharma

India's current ODI captain Rohit Sharma also features on this list. During the second ODI against Bangladesh at Mirpur in 2022, Rohit injured his thumb in the second over while the hosts were batting.

He left the field after splitting the webbing between his thumb and index finger. Bangladesh posted a target of 272 for India to chase. The visitors were struggling as they lost wickets throughout. They were seven down for 207 when Rohit walked out to bat at number nine.

Ad

Despite having injured his thumb, he smashed an unbeaten 51 off just 28 balls, hitting three boundaries and five sixes. Unfortunately, India ended at 266/9 and fell marginally short of the target.

#2 Anil Kumble

Former India legend Anil Kumble's story is probably among the more famous ones. The leg-spinner played with a broken jaw during the second Test against West Indies at Antigua in 2002.

While batting, Kumble was hit by a fiery bouncer off Mervyn Dillon that fractured his jaw. However, he returned to bowl in the second innings despite being bandaged around his jaw and face. He bowled 14 overs on the trot and even dismissed Brian Lara.

Ad

The game eventually ended in a draw. After the match, Kumble flew back to India for surgery. His act of resilience reflected his fiercely competitive nature on the field of cricket.

#1 Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant fractured his right toe on day one of the ongoing fourth Test against England. He attempted a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes during India's first innings. The left-hander was in immense pain and could not continue batting. He had to be stretchered off the field.

Ad

Scans revealed that he has fractured his toe. The BCCI issued an update regarding the same and stated Rishabh Pant would walk out to bat as per the team's requirements.

Needless to say, Rishabh Pant, who was on 37 when he had retired hurt, walked out to bat once again on day two. He is among India's key batters on this tour and has been in great form throughout the series.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Rishab Vm
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications