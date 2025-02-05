5 India players who played in the 2017 Champions Trophy but won't be a part of the 2025 edition ft. R Ashwin

Team India enjoyed a stellar campaign in the 2017 Champions Trophy as they enjoyed an unbeaten run until Pakistan razed them in the final by 180 runs to seal the title. The top order of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and Virat Kohli formed the nucleus of a well-drilled side that won the title in 2013 and started as firm contenders for the 2017 edition as well.

As solid as India's team was during the 2017 edition, a host of players from that line-up are missing from their 2025 squad. With the tournament itself returning after almost eight years, a handful of star Indian players have either retired or fallen out of favor.

Below are the five players who were part of Team India's 2017 Champions Trophy squad but are missing from the 2025 edition.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin appeals. (Credits: Getty)

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin played only eight ODIs since the 2017 Champions Trophy final against Pakistan at The Oval in London, the last of which came in 2023. The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer was a regular in the ODI side until his underwhelming performance in the 2017 Champions Trophy. In three matches, the veteran spinner managed to pick up only one wicket, averaging an eye-watering 167.

He returned to the 50-over internationals for the series against Australia that preceded the 2023 ODI World Cup and eventually sneaked into the squad for the mega tournament as well. Despite a disciplined performance against Australia in the tournament opener, he didn't play another ODI.

Ashwin finished with 156 wickets in 116 ODIs and retired from international cricket in December 2024. He recently announced his retirement from international cricket, however, will continue to play in the Indian Premier League.

#2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (L) celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Getty)

Right-arm seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is arguably one of the best new-ball bowlers produced by India. He was also their best bowler in the 2017 Champions Trophy, picking up seven wickets in five matches at 28.14 and maintaining an economy rate of 4.63. He was also the best bowler in the final against Pakistan even as every other Indian bowler struggled.

However, Bhuvneshwar hasn't played an ODI since January 2022. With the emergence of the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh, the 35-year-old fell out of favor, failing to play any white-ball international since 2022.

Bhuvneshwar hasn't featured in any List A fixture either since the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Andhra Pradesh in December 2023.

#3 Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh. (Image Credits: Getty)

One of the best middle-order batters produced by the country in ODIs, Yuvraj Singh is amongst the cleanest strikers of the ball. The left-hander was one of the first names in the team sheet for a long time as he offers the advantage of bowling left-arm spin as well. However, his batting form took a major dip since his heroics in the 2011 World Cup. with India lifting the trophy.

In the 26 innings since the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj had managed only one century and three half-centuries. The 2017 Champions Trophy saw the southpaw manage only 105 runs in five runs with a best of 53 coming against Pakistan in the group stage.

Since that tournament, Yuvraj, who played 304 matches, featured only in three ODIs and retired from internationals in 2019.

#4 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan. (Image Credits: Getty)

Of the three formats he played for India, Shikhar Dhawan was most prolific in ODIs and forged a fearsome opening partnership with Rohit Sharma. Dhawan, who finished as the highest run-getter in the 2013 Champions Trophy with 363 runs, followed it up to achieve the feat again with 338 four years later.

The southpaw had got off to a promising start in the 2017 Champions Trophy decider against Pakistan, scoring four boundaries in his 21 before Mohammad Amir dismissed him.

Dhawan last played for India in December 2022, with his slow starts at the top impacting India, forcing the selectors to blood in Shubman Gill. The southpaw, who played 167 ODIs, retired from international cricket in August 2024.

#5 MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni. (Image Credits: Getty)

MS Dhoni remains the only Indian captain to win the Champions Trophy, doing so in 2013 as they overcame England in a tight final at the Edgbaston in Birmingham. Although he returned for the 2017 edition, he played under the leadership of Virat Kohli. Although Dhoni struggled with the bat in both 2013 and 2017, it was his mere presence that favored the Indian team.

The 42-year-old had a prolific ODI career, featuring in 350 ODIs and scoring 10773 runs since debuting in the format in December 2004. However, Dhoni's career experienced a dramatic and sad ending as he was run out in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand when the match was at a knife's edge.

He didn't play another game for the Men in Blue after that and officially retired from international cricket in 2020.

