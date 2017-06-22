5 Indian batsmen with highest ODI aggregates in West Indies

Not everyone could move to the rhythm of the Carribean but these five certainly did.

@imkush18 by Kushagra Agarwal Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jun 2017, 15:47 IST

Dravid the ‘Wall’ was hard to breach for bowlers

The Carribean islands have always been a fascinating destination to play cricket – the sandy shores and the free-spirited crowds warmly welcoming cricketers. India first played an ODI in the West Indies in 1983 just prior to their heroics in England which saw ‘Kapil’s Devils’ lifting the Prudential World Cup.

The Indians who then had the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri and Mohinder Amarnath managed to beat the world beaters West Indies in a match but lost the series 2-1. Since then, the men in blue have toured the Windies multiple times and in the recent past have had the better of the home team.

In fact, the Indian selectors have also used the Carribean islands as a platform to test budding cricket talent in the country as the last few tours have seen second string sides giving competition to the West Indies.

As Virat Kohli and Co. get ready to tour the Windies right after their ICC Champions Trophy campaign, we look at the five Indian batsmen who have the best aggregates when playing on the Carribean soil.

One of the biggest surprises one would get going through the list is the absence of prolific run-scorer Sachin Tendulkar who hardly left any country when it came to scoring heftily. Only four Indians have managed ODI centuries in West Indies and Virat Kohli is the only one amongst them to not feature on this list.

#5 Rahul Dravid

Innings: 14, Runs: 408, Avg.: 34.00, SR: 68.11, 50s: 2, 100s: 1, HS: 105

Dravid played his first ODI in the Carribean in 1997 and was captain of the team in his last appearance in the country which also happened to be the shocking exit of India from the ICC World Cup in 2007.

Representing India in 15 matches in between, ‘the Wall’ accumulated 408 runs at an average of 34 which is below his career average of 39. His best game with the bat came when mustered a 102-ball 105, helping India win the first ODI of the 2006 series which they eventually lost 4-1.

Presently coaching the India U-19 team, Dravid who was always a great team man can have a great piece of advice for youngsters looking to enter the senior team as to how they could master overseas pitches and conditions like those in the West Indies.