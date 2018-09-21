Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Indian batsmen who became specialists in just one format of the game

Abhishek Bhowmick
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
847   //    21 Sep 2018, 19:10 IST

England v India: 4th npower Test - Day Four
Laxman had a special affinity towards Test matches

Test cricket, the longest format of the game demands the best out of every player. The format has been labeled so because it tests the formidability of players and teams both physically & mentally.

In comparison to T20 and One-day matches, test cricket is considered the highest form of cricket.

The mark of a good test batsman is not when he is hitting the ball outside the park but how well he is timing it to perfection with stroke play. Finally, test cricket is not everyone’s cup of tea.

However, with the advent of One-day and T20 matches in past three decades, test cricket has somewhere lost its charm.

All thanks to major cricketing boards for hosting test matches at regular intervals - the format is still alive and ticking.

Of late, as more and more test matches have started yielding results rather than tame draws which remained a trend in the era of 80s & 90s, test cricket still serves a lot of entertainment, especially in last two days of a test match.

In this edition, we are going to see five specialist Indian batsmen who evolved in just one format of the game. Although these players are household names in the cricketing world, their dominance remained in just one format of the game. 


#1 VVS Laxman (Test Cricket)

VVS Laxman, fondly nicknamed as ‘Very Very Special Laxman’ by his teammates is a veteran of 134 test matches. He had his share of fair chances to play 86 ODIs for India but couldn’t succeed in the format.

His modest average of 30.76 in ODIs doesn’t go in metaphor to the class he displayed in the red ball format.

Laxman never represented India in T20 Internationals. In his career spanning more than 16 years (1996 – 2012), Laxman never got a chance to represent India in any of the world cups.

He is best remembered for his master-class knock of 281 in the 2001 Kolkata Test against Steve Waugh’s all-conquering Australian side.

His effort not only bailed India out of a crisis situation, but it was only the second instance in the history of the game when a team enforced to follow-on went on to win the match. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Yuvraj Singh Greatest Cricketers of All Time Heroes of the Day Leisure Reading
Abhishek Bhowmick
CONTRIBUTOR
Failed cricketer | wordsmith | philanthropist | visionary | strong-man | big daddy of animals
Asia Cup 2018: 5 Indian players who are likely to miss...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 Indian players who deserve a chance to...
RELATED STORY
Remembering the great Sachin Tendulkar-Virat Kohli...
RELATED STORY
5 issues India need to resolve at the Asia Cup 
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's 5 most important players in the...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players for whom Asia Cup might be the last...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Predicted India XI vs Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
Why it makes more sense to include Rishabh Pant right now...
RELATED STORY
3 Players who can become the next Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's Predicted Starting XI
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Yesterday
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Today
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Today
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us