5 Indian batsmen with best 50 to 100 conversion ratios in Tests

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.58K   //    04 Jul 2018, 16:43 IST

CRICKET-RSA-IND-TEST-PRESSER

The Test cricket has been all about acclimatization and determination. Being the most competitive form of the game, Test cricket demands an immense level of concentration at the crease. 

From a batsman's point of view, the most arduous task for a batsman is to build upon the great starts and convert the fifties into hundreds which in turn will help the team to post a respectable score. The conversion of the 50s to the 100s happens to be one of the most difficult tasks for a batsman as it requires an enormous amount of cynosure and resilience. 

Thus, in this slider, we will look at top five Indian Test batsmen with the best 50 to 100 conversion ratios*.

Note: Criterion is a minimum of 10 Test centuries

*Here, the conversion ratio for a particular batsman is calculated as - The number of Test centuries divided by the number of Test fifties 

(All statistics as on 4 July 2018)

#5 Cheteshwar Pujara (Conversion Ratio: 0.8235)

CRICKET-RSA-IND-TEST

Cheteshwar Pujara, as Harsha Bhogle says, is a classical musician in the era of Yo-Yo Honey Singh. Harsha is right. Pujara with nimble feet is one of the most focussed batsmen when it comes to Test cricket. With atavistic batting technique and robust mindset, Pujara happens to be a perfect recipe for Test cricket.

His equable temperament and ability to acclimatization to any situation have helped him reap beautiful results in this format of the game. Thus, it comes as no surprise that Pujara has found a place in this list. 

Having played 58 Test matches, Pujara has amassed 4531 runs at an astounding average of 50.34 with 14 centuries, three double centuries, and 17 half-centuries to his name. 

Thus, with 14 centuries and 17 half-centuries in his pack, Pujara has one of the best 50 to 100 conversion ratio (0.8235) amongst all other Indian Test batsmen. 

England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Ravi Shastri
Contact Us