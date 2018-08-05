Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Indian batters who were ranked 1 in Tests

Shuvaditya Bose
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
548   //    05 Aug 2018, 17:26 IST

England v India: 4th Investec Test - Day One
It might not be known to many, but Gambhir was once the best Test batter in the world

A narrow beam of light in a land full of darkness - that's Virat Kohli. In a batting lineup with vastly experienced players who are yet to fix their technique and talented batters whose temperament has gone haywire, Virat Kohli stands tall and sets an example. While 10 other guys with the BCCI crest on their chest were dancing to the music of the English pace and swing, Kohli fought hard.

He kept offering every bit of himself but that wasn't enough to secure a victory. Hosts England registered a lead over the visitors in a 5-match Test series. Though Kohli's brilliance wasn't of any use to India, it gave the numero uno spot in the Test batters' ranking.

However, Kohli and the 'God' of cricket Sachin Tendulkar aren't the only Indian batters to gave got the prestigious crown. There were as many as five others, so let us have a look at them.

#5 Dilip Vengsarkar

Dilip Vengsarkar of India
Vengsarkar held the pole position for nearly two years

The millennials will not be aware of Dilip Vengsarkar's contribution to the betterment of Indian cricket, but granddads will tell us about the legacy of the 'colonel' from Rajapur, Bombay (now Mumbai). Playing alongside the likes of Gundappa Vishwanath and Sunil Gavaskar, Vengsarkar was one of the mainstays of the Indian batting lineup in the late 1970s and 80s.

In 116 Test matches for India, Vengsarkar scored 6868 runs at an average of 42. In the prime of his career, he held the number 1 position in Test batters' ranking, which was then called the Coopers and Lybrand rating, and didn't let it slip for as long as 21 months. He eventually ended up giving the crown to Javed Miandad of Pakistan.

Topics you might be interested in:
Indian Cricket Team Rahul Dravid Sunil Gavaskar Leisure Reading
Shuvaditya Bose
ANALYST
Shuvaditya Bose is the average Indian cricket maniac, except that he wants to become a permanent member of the small assemblage of the 5% office-goers who make a living by doing what they love. He ventures his views for a handful of websites. The full-time devotee of the beautiful game can be followed at @shuvabose28 on Twitter and at shuva.bose.1 on Facebook.
