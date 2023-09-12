5 Indian bowlers who took a fifer against Pakistan in men's ODIs ft. Kuldeep Yadav

Team India continued their domination against Pakistan in ODIs with a thumping 228-run victory in the Super Four of Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo on Monday.

Following a scintillating batting display that saw India smash their highest-ever ODI total against Pakistan of 356/2, the relentlessness carried over to the bowling as well. The Men in Blue claimed their biggest win in terms of margin against their arch-rivals.

Although the Men in Green still hold a 73-56 edge in overall ODIs, India have won the last four meeting against Pakistan, including three in Asia Cups dating back to 2018.

It is not often that a side boast two centuries, two half-centuries, and a five-wicket haul in the same game, but Indian fans could rejoice all of it in the Pakistan encounter. Virat Kohli broke several records during his 47th ODI century, while KL Rahul notched up his sixth ODI ton on his comeback game from injury.

The duo were involved in an unbroken 233-run partnership, the highest for India against Pakistan in ODIs. However, India's bowling performance may have taken the cake even over the batting, as on an excellent batting wicket, they skittled the Men in Green out for a mere 128 in 32 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav was the star performer with the ball, picking up his second five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. He also joined four other Indian cricketers to have picked up a fifer against Pakistan.

With that in mind, here is a look at five Indian bowlers who have picked up a fifer against Pakistan in men's ODIs.

#1 Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly had a series to remember against Pakistan in 1997

Sourav Ganguly's exploits with bat and ball in the five-match ODI against Pakistan in Canada in 1997 ranks among the best all-round performances in cricket history.

Although the former Indian skipper was a great batter who could offer part-time medium-pace bowling, Ganguly's bowling did most of the talking in this series.

The now 51-year-old picked up two wickets in India's wins in the first two games before stunning Pakistan with a five-wicket haul in the following outing. With Pakistan in a must-win situation, they bowled India out cheaply for a mere 182 in the third ODI.

However, Ganguly ripped through the Pakistan middle-order with incredible figures of 5/16 in his ten overs, including three maidens, to lead India to a 34-run win and an unassailable 3-0 series lead. Famously referred to as Dada by his fans, the champion cricketer finished the series as the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker, with 222 runs and 15 scalps in five games.

Despite being celebrated mainly for his batting with over 11,000 ODI runs, Ganguly was underrated as a bowler, picking up 100 wickets at an average of 38.49 in his 50-over career.

#2 Arshad Ayub

Arshad Ayub had a spectacular 1988 season in all formats for India.

Arshad Ayub was one of India's earliest promising off-spinners in the Test and ODI format. Following his international debut in 1987, the Hyderabad-born cricketer had a memorable season in 1988.

Ayub picked up 22 wickets in four Tests and 17 scalps in 14 ODIs, including a five-wicket haul in each format. The most coveted moment of his career came in the 1988 Asia Cup against Pakistan, when he became the first Indian bowler to bag a five-wicket haul against the arch-rivals.

In a virtual semi-final to qualify for the grand finale against Sri Lanka, the now 65-year-old spinner snapped star opener Ramiz Raja before bursting through the middle-order. Ayub finished with figures of 5/21 in nine overs to help India bowl out Pakistan for a paltry 142.

They chased the total with four wickets in hand and defeated Sri Lanka in the final to be crowned Asia Cup Champions for the second time in four years. Unfortunately for Ayub, his career lasted only four years till 1990, yet the fame of bagging a five-wicket haul against Pakistan lives on with the bowling all-rounder.

#3 Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep continued his incredible bowling form in 2023.

Kuldeep Yadav became the latest entrant to the list of Indian bowlers to grab five wickets in an ODI against Pakistan. In the crucial Super Four clash of the ongoing Asia Cup, the chinaman bowler tormented the Pakistan middle order after dismissing opener Fakhar Zaman.

His spell of 5/25 in eight overs ensured India not only emerged victorious but also received a tremendous boost in terms of net run rate. It was a continuation of Kuldeep's incredible 2023 season, with 27 wickets in 14 ODI games at a stellar average of 16.18 and an economy of just over 4.50 runs per over.

The 28-year-old also boasts impressive numbers in ODIs against Pakistan, with ten wickets in five games at an average of less than 14 and an economy of less than four per over.

#4 Venkatesh Prasad

Prasad has been a thorn in the Pakistan side in World Cups.

Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad has been in the news often for the wrong reason recently with his critique of the Indian team, Asia Cup scheduling, and KL Rahul, among others.

However, it should be remembered that Prasad was one of India's spearheads in ODIs during the 1990s. Following his heroics against Aamir Sohail in India's 1996 World Cup Quarter-final win against Pakistan, the right-arm pacer dented the Men in Green again in the 1999 edition.

In the Super Six clash against Pakistan, Prasad helped India defend a mediocre score of 227 with figures of 5/27 in his 9.3 overs. His sparkling bowling performance included the crucial wickets of former greats Saeed Anwar, Inzamam-Ul-Haq, and Moin Khan.

Prasad picked up 196 wickets in his ODI career, including 43 scalps against Pakistan and 17 World Cup wickets.

#5 Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar and Kochi was a match made in cricketing heaven.

Like Sourav Ganguly, another legendary batter, Sachin Tendulkar completes this list of Indian bowlers with a five-wicket haul against Pakistan in 50-over cricket.

Despite being the all-time leading run-scorer in Tests and ODIs, Tendulkar's bowling was nothing to sneeze at. The Master Blaster picked up 200 wickets in his international career, including an incredible 146 scalp in ODIs.

His five-wicket haul against Pakistan in Kochi was his second in the format, with the first also coming at the same venue against Australia in 1998.

At a time when India and Pakistan had just resumed bilateral series in a home and away format since 2004, the six-match series in India in 2005 was highly anticipated. The Men in Blue had defeated Pakistan in Pakistan in both series a year back.

The first ODI of the return series saw the hosts post 281/8 in their 50 overs, with centuries by Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid. In reply, Tendulkar sparked a middle-order collapse that saw Pakistan fall from 112/4 to being bowled out for 194. His 5/50 included the prized scalps of Inzamam-Ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Abdul Razzaq, and Shahid Afridi.

Apart from scoring over 2,500 runs, Tendulkar also picked up 29 wickets against the arch-rivals in his illustrious ODI career.