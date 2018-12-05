5 Indian bowlers who have tormented Australia in Tests

Ishant Sharma has been a thorn in the Australian team's side previously

The much-awaited Test series between India and Australia is set to get underway on 6th December at Adelaide. Though Australia has reigned supreme in winning the Test series held at Australia, India can fancy their chances of winning the title this time around as Australia will be playing without the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft.

Despite the Indian cricket team coming close to clinch the series in Australia several times, they haven't registered a single title victory to India's name in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy held at Australia. Even though the Indian team is expected to battle a much weaker squad compared to the earlier tours, it is known that modern teams are put strong at home and Australia without much saying, is a tough rival.

Indian bowlers have been the most effective during the tour of Australia and their scintillating performances have led India to come close to lifting the cup. India's chances of lifting the trophy will heavily depend on the bowlers' performances and their adaptability.

On that note, we take a look at the Indian bowlers who have tormented Australia in Tests.

#5 Mohammed Shami

Australia v India: 3rd Test - Day 1

Mohammed Shami has clearly been one of India's go-to bowlers during the overseas tours. Despite being the pick of the lot during the Test series against South Africa earlier this year, he hasn't been able to replicate his success since then.

In the 3 tests he has played against Aussies, he has taken 15 wickets with best innings figures of 5/112.

However, he can redeem himself back due to the fast pitches in Australia which perfectly suits his bowling. His expertise in swinging the ball both ways has reaped a lot of benefits for him and the Indian team.

