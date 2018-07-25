5 Indian cricket legends who have never won the World Cup

Souvik Sengupta

To win the 'World Cup' for his country is the ultimate dream of any cricketer. It is the tournament, that every cricketer wants to win, at least once, in his cricketing life.

Although, it is the performance of a cricketer over his entire career that defines his stature as a sportsman. But still, on the personal front, the "dream come true" moment of any cricketer's life is when he wins the World Cup for his country.

Indian cricket legends like Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, M.S, Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and Virender Sehwag have had the privilege of being a part of the World Cup winning Cricket Team at least once.

However, there are a few legendary Indian Cricketers, who were unlucky to never win a World Cup in their cricketing career. The top 5 Indian Legends who never won a World Cup in their career are as follows:

1) Sourav Ganguly:

Sourav Ganguly has been one of the greatest ODI players of all time and a charismatic leader for India. He played in four World Cups (from 1999-2007) and led India to the finals in the 2003 World Cup.

With more than 1000 runs in 20 odd matches, Ganguly's performance as a batsman has also been exceptional in the World Cup. He scored a memorable 183 against Sri Lanka in the 1999 World Cup and followed it up with 3 centuries in the 2003 edition.

However, the coveted trophy eluded this great champion.

