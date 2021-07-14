5 Indian potential cricket players who can be great commentators

With Dinesh Karthik being the latest in a long line of players to start off stints as cricket commentators, it is certain that he won't be the last one. Over the years, there have been players who have moved on to expertly analyze the game after their vital contributions on the field.

This article takes a look at some of the potential Indian cricket players who could go on to establish themselves in the commentary box after hanging up their boots.

#1 MS Dhoni - Maybe the next voice of cricket?

With 'Captain Cool' now hanging up his boots and gloves, there is always that possibility of him making an appearance in the commentary box. Dhoni was one of those astute tacticians during his playing days and his theories have always been spot on.

Ms Dhoni, however, is still playing franchise cricket. He will be seen leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2021 when it resumes in September this year.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah is next on our list as a bowler who can share his thoughts on some bowling attacks considering his meteoric rise as one of the world's best bowlers in modern day cricket. It is only a matter of time before we see Bumrah with some pundits in the box.

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravinchandran Ashwin is the second bowler on the list. With his cheeky humor, and eye for detail, the Tamil Nadu spinner is versatile in three languages and can even lend his voice while covering regional cricket.

Ashwin has already garnered enough recognition on social media through his YouTube videos and that is an indication of how interesting he could be in the commentary box.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee