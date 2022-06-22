5 Indian cricketers who can be great commentators

India has produced some incredible cricket commentators over the years.

Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Sourav Ganguly, and Murali Karthik, along with many others, have picked up commentary as a career post their playing days. The list could have more names in the future once the current group of players retire from the game.

We look at five Indian cricketers who can be great commentators once they hang up their boots.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin

Articulate and adept, Ravichandran Ashwin can speak fluent cricket. Add to that the fact that he's witty and can diffuse tense air with some tongue-in-cheek humor. After calling time on his India and IPL career, Ashwin at the commentary box is a great second-innings option.

Ashwin's video podcasts and show appearances are ample proof that he can do interactive and interesting commentary even in domestic leagues.

#2 Dinesh Karthik

Sky Sports Cricket @SkyCricket



We bid a fond farewell to



Watch fourth Test live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10am on Thursday 𝙂𝙤𝙤𝙙𝙗𝙮𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚 '𝙛𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙗𝙪𝙡𝙤𝙪𝙨' 𝘿𝙆!We bid a fond farewell to @DineshKarthik for the remainder of the series as he heads for the @IPL . 🏏Watch fourth #ENGvIND 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Test live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10am on Thursday 𝙂𝙤𝙤𝙙𝙗𝙮𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚 '𝙛𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙗𝙪𝙡𝙤𝙪𝙨' 𝘿𝙆! 👋😎👏We bid a fond farewell to @DineshKarthik for the remainder of the series as he heads for the @IPL. 🏏💪📺 Watch fourth #ENGvIND 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇳 Test live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10am on Thursday https://t.co/svfIMHSnov

"The comeback man," as he's lately been referred to - Dinesh Karthik's stint with Sky Sports, where he expertly went about dissecting every ball in the Test series between India and England, showed he's got what it takes when it comes to analyzing the sport.

Like Ashwin, Karthik is well-versed in the sport and has some experience in that commentary arena. But for now, his alternate career gig will have to take a backseat considering the kind of cricket he's been playing.

#3 Rohit Sharma, the India skipper can tickle your funny bone

If Virat Kohli's imitation of Rohit Sharma in Gaurav Kapur's 'Breakfast with Champions' is anything to go by, Rohit Sharma behind the mic will be an absolute treat.

Commentating in regional languages will be a cinch for the skipper, who has that impish charm and a good sense of humor — two requisites that go into the making of a perfect commentator.

#4 MS Dhoni

Now this might never happen, but MS Dhoni as a commentator is a great way for fans to interact with the former decorated Indian skipper. Charismatic and concise, Dhoni has those cheeky one-liners that make him a behind-the-stump sensation.

With commentators generally known to take a dig or two (in good spirits, of course) at their fellow companions, Dhoni, if put in with a bunch of former players who he has played with and against, can spice up the dialogue in the commentary pod. This will be every fan's wish come true.

#5 Robin Uthappa

Like Karthik, Robin Uthappa has had stints commentating on a few domestic games and the India vs Australia T20 series. He's eloquent, precise and has a great camera presence, making him a fairly good commentator.

The cricketer is yet to call time on his career. While he's pretty much out of the reckoning for a comeback, he can be one of the players who can keep fans engrossed with some fun and informative commentary.

