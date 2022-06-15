5 Indian cricketers who can be villains in Bollywood movies

Indian cricket has not only seen a number of sensational players over the years, but also different types of lively characters on the field.

Some are renowned for their calmness, while others like to be aggressive and have that in-your-face attitude. There have also been players who didn't mind an argument or two on the field as it brought the best out of them. Others used to shut down their opponents with witty replies. All of these are elements we have seen in various degrees from antagonists in Indian cinema.

The role of villains in Bollywood in particular has evolved over the years. They are no longer stereotypical characters who are merely cruel and look to destroy the hero's life, while mouthing some standard, at times stale, dialogues.

Villains have been getting a more extensive role in Bollywood of late and are being liked and remembered by people for their attitude and swagger. On that note, let's take a look at five Indian cricketers who would do really well if they were cast as villains in movies:

#5 Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag used to terrorize the opposition bowlers with his fearless, explosive batting. But as he revealed after retiring, there were also moments where he humorously shut down opposition players who tried to sledge him or his teammates.

One such famous incident was when he allegedly told former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar "Baap baap hota hai, beta beta hota hai" (in this context, "the son cannot dominate the father"). It was to remind Akhtar that he cannot dominate Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Sehwag has also been quite active on social media and is often known for his witty tweets. His humor makes its presence felt whether he congratulates a player for a good performance, or even wishes someone on their birthday.

Who wouldn't love to see such great comic timing in a villian? Sehwag would surely be adored by many if he played a role where he teased the hero with some of his humorous comments.

#4 Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir was always quite expressive on the field during his playing days. He has been reprimanded on a number of occasions for getting into an altercation with opposition players when he played for India.

Many of those incidents are still fresh in public memory, especially his face-offs against Shahid Afridi, Kamran Akmal and Shane Watson. Gambhir would definitely do really well as an expressive villain who loves to argue with the hero and fans may want to see how such a battle unfolds.

#3 Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is known for his expansive lifestyle and his tendency to spend on costly accessories. The all-rounder has given many match-winning performances for India on the field, but has also been a part of a few off-field controversies.

His general attitude and the way he dresses up in fancy and unconventional shirts and chains, definitely makes up for the role of a mafia villain. Pandya has also shown in quite a few ads that he can carry that kind of role pretty well if given a chance.

#2 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is arguably one of the most fiery personalities Indian cricket has ever seen. Ever since his early days in international cricket, Kohli has always shown that sledging was something that brought the best out of him.

Even when he became the captain, his energy rubbed on his teammates and the entire Indian team became an entity nobody wanted to mess around with. Kohli is pretty clear in his thought process and will certainly not back down from a confrontation.

He would make for an interesting villain who will always be in your face and doesn't mind stirring up a few fiery conversations.

#1 MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni has made millions of fans all over the world due to his game and also because of the way he carried himself on the field. He very seldom showed his anger on the field as he was mostly always calm.

He has made quite a few key decisions as a captain that have won tournaments for India. Dhoni subtly and quietly used to stay two steps ahead of the opposition by constantly playing mind games.

The former Indian captain would certainly be fantastic in the role of a mastermind who doesn't talk much but dominates the hero with psychological warfare.

