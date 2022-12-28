5 Indian cricketers who faded away in 2022

2022 was a memorable year for many Indian cricketers and a forgettable one for some. Players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav will always remember 2022 because they achieved something special in their careers this year.

On the other side, there were some Indian cricketers who made their international debuts in 2021 and were touted for big things but faded away from the international arena in 2022. We look at five such Indian cricketers.

#1 Venkatesh Iyer

India v New Zealand - T20 International (Image: Getty)

When 2021 ended, Hardik Pandya was on a break from international cricket. Many fans felt like Venkatesh Iyer would take his place in India's main team. Iyer made his ODI debut in the series against South Africa but failed to impress. He played six T20Is this year, scoring 97 runs at a strike rate of 179.63.

Surprisingly, Iyer did not receive more opportunities to play T20I cricket. His last T20I game was against Sri Lanka in February. An ordinary performance for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022 and Hardik Pandya's stunning comeback meant that all the doors for Venkatesh's return to the Indian team were closed before the Asia Cup.

From being considered the next match-winner of Team India to not being a part of any squad, Venkatesh Iyer's career witnessed a big dip in 2022.

#2 T Natarajan

Australian cricketers v Indian cricketers: 4th Test: Day 1 (Image: Getty)

India tried many fast bowlers in 2022, but the selectors did not give a single opportunity to left-arm fast bowler T Natarajan. The left-arm pacer made his Test debut in 2021 and scalped three wickets in India's memorable win against Australia at The Gabba.

Natarajan also has decent numbers in ODIs and T20Is. However, it looks like the selectors did not give him more chances due to fitness issues.

#3 Chetan Sakariya

Chetan Sakariya made his international debut for India last year during the away series against Sri Lanka. He took two wickets on his ODI debut and followed it up with one wicket in the two T20Is that he played.

Sakariya's performance was decent for a debutant but he failed to make it to any Indian squad in 2022. He was even benched by the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022.

#4 Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar was the main leg-spinner for India in the T20 World Cup 2021. However, he did not get to play a single international match for India in 2022. Chahar has taken three ODI wickets in one match and seven T20I wickets in six games.

He has shown that he can trouble the batters with his spin-bowling skills. For reasons unknown, Chahar failed to make it to the squads where the board sent a 'B' team of Indian cricketers.

#5 Sandeep Warrier

Like Chetan Sakariya, Sandeep Warrier was one of the Indian cricketers who made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka in 2021. His debut has proven to be his only international appearance for India so far.

Warrier has surprisingly failed to earn an IPL contract as well. The right-arm pacer will hope that 2023 has better things in store for him.

