5 Indian cricketers from 2015 World Cup squad who might miss 2019 World Cup

Silambarasan Kv
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.86K   //    09 Nov 2018, 12:22 IST

Suresh Raina
Suresh Raina

The 12th edition of the most prestigious tournament, ICC World Cup is to be held in England and Wales in 2019. The teams like India, Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh, West Indies, and Afghanistan have qualified for the next World Cup. Each team will play one game against the other nine teams and the top four teams in the points table will qualify for the semi-final. 

The Indian team will go into the tournament as one of the favorites and start the World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 at Rose Bowl, Southampton. The Delhi-born cricketer, Virat Kohli will be the skipper of India during the World Cup. 

Going into the 2015 World Cup, the MS Dhoni-led Indian team tasted their first loss when they met Australia in the semifinals. Some players who were an important part of India's 2015 World Cup squad, might miss the next edition of World Cup. In our article, we take a look at five players from India's 2015 World Cup squad will surely miss the most prestigious event.

#5 Ajinkya Rahane 

Ajinkya Rahane
Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane was an important member of the Indian cricket team in the 2015 World Cup. The dependable batsman has appeared in 8 games and managed to score 208 runs in the last World Cup. Since 2015, Rahane has scored 1732 runs in 45 games that he played at an average of 41.23 but he could not score with good strike-rate.

He was in poor form during the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that cost his place in India's limited-overs squad. With the emergence of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant ,and Kedar Jadhav who could hit big shots, Ajinkya Rahane might miss the next edition of World Cup. 

ODI stats since 2015:

Batting: Matches - 48, Innings - 45, Runs - 1732, Average - 41.23, Strike-rate - 79.34, 50s - 17, 100s - 1

