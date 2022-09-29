5 Indian cricketers who own supercars

Cricket is more than just a game in India. It is an emotion in a country that seeks more than just entertainment from the game. There is passion, faith, and hero-worship, making cricket a religion in the country.

The players who do make it big become more than just athletes. They are seen as superstars and become household names who are famous everywhere they go. Given their popularity in society, brands choose to endorse their product with the help of these cricketers.

Over the years, it has become a viable source of income for cricketers. Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni amongst others are some of the biggest names when it comes to this aspect of the game.

Tendulkar's popularity has always extended beyond the game, with Little Master known for being friends with the likes of tennis legend Roger Federer and Formula One icon Michael Schumacher.

The F1 driver had also famously gifted Tendulkar a 360 Modenna Ferrari back in 2002. It is possibly one of the many luxury cars owned by the all-time highest run-scorer. But it's not just Tendulkar who has a liking towards cars.

Other Indian cricketers have also expressed interest and shown their desire to own these luxury items. Here are five Indian cricketers who own luxury cars.

#1 Virat Kohli

Kohli is a brand ambassador and a personal fan of Audi. He owns the Audi R8 V10 Plus, R8 LMX, A8 L, Q8, Q7, RS 5, and S5. As part of his contract with Audi, he receives these luxury cars for being their brand ambassador. The former Indian captain is also the proud owner of a Bentley Continental GT supercar. The Continental GT costs around ₹4 crores.

#2 Rohit Sharma

The current Indian captain has played for the national team for 15 years. He is one of the biggest names in the game right now and a superstar batter in his own right.

Sharma is the proud owner of the BMW M5. The performance-oriented supercar has a colossal 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 engine, which produces 560 BHP of max power and a gigantic 680 Nm of torque. The market price of this car is around ₹1.5 crore.

#3 Sachin Tendulkar

The name Sachin Tendulkar is not just synonymous with Indian cricket but is known in the entirety of the sporting fraternity. He is considered by many to be the greatest player of all time. Among the numerous records held by Tendulkar, the Little Master is also the man with the most international hundreds (100).

Tendulkar owns the Ferrari Modena 360. it has a 3.6-litre V8 engine tha produces 395 bhp and 372 Nm torque.

Swashbuckling former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is one of India's most famous cricketers. His outstanding contributions in the 2007 T20I World Cup and the 2011 ICC ODI World Cup helped India clinch both trophies.

He is the proud owner of an orange Lamborghini Murcielago, a car that has now gone out of production. He drove this car on the Buddha International Circuit.

#5 Virender Sehwag

The dashing opener spared no bowler on his day. Known for flamboyant batting, Sehwag holds several records in the game. Monikered the 'Nawab of Najafgarh', Sehwag is also the proud owner of a Bentley Continental Flying Spur. The car is priced at ₹4 crores and can go from 0-100 kmph in 5.2 seconds, with a maximum speed of 183kmph.

