Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Indian cricketers who could have been a better coach than Ravi Shastri

Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
10.35K   //    10 Sep 2018, 10:02 IST

England & India Net Sessions
England & India Net Sessions

One of the highest paid coaches in international cricket at the moment, Ravi Shastri is under the scanner after India’s poor performances in the ongoing tour of England. Though they have won the Twenty20 series, they lost the ODI series 2-1. They are also trailing the Test series 3-1 at the moment and in bad shape to lose the fifth Test as well.

Some of his team selections and aggressive comments in the press conference did not go well with the fans and former Indian cricketers. Former players like Harbhajan Singh, Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, and Sourav Ganguly have lashed out at Ravi Shastri for his attitude and behavior.

Talking to a TV channel, Ganguly pointed out that "while Virat Kohli is owning up to the team's defeat, coach Ravi Shastri is talking in a different tune and belittling past Indian teams when questioned about the team's performance".

Responding to Shastri’s comments that the current Indian team is the best touring squad in the last 15-20 years, Gavaskar told India Today, “What I can say is that teams in the 1980's have won in England and West Indies. Rahul Dravid also won series in West Indies in 2005, in England in 2007 and captained when India beat South Africa for the first time (in South Africa)“. 

Indian fans are beginning to raise their voice against Ravi Shastri and wants BCCI to sack him right after the England series.

On that note, let’s take a look at the 5 Indian cricketers who could have been a better coach than Ravi Shastri. 

#5 VVS Laxman

Laxman is doing a great job with SRH
Laxman is doing a great job with SRH

VVS Laxman is one of the most successful batsmen to have represented India in Test cricket. He has led Team India to some of the most memorable wins in Test match cricket, particularly against Australia. 

VVS Laxman was the coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad that finished runner-up in the Indian Premier League 2018. Even without their star batsmen and captain, David Warner, Sunrisers Hyderabad played well under the mentorship of VVS Laxman. VVS Laxman has done a pretty good job with a young SRH team and took them to the finals.

Though Laxman hasn’t coached in international cricket, he possesses a great cricketing brain and is also one of the most respected cricketers. He enjoyed a lot of success as a batsman in overseas conditions and that could certainly help the current Indian players.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Team India Rahul Dravid Virat Kohli
Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Manchester is Always Red. Glory Glory Man United.
Should Ravi Shastri be removed as the Head Coach of the...
RELATED STORY
Former players who can replace Ravi Shastri as India's Coach
RELATED STORY
Axe Ravi Shastri and bring back Anil Kumble - The recipe...
RELATED STORY
Four Indian Cricketers who might miss out on BCCI...
RELATED STORY
4 legendary batsmen who played their last Test against India
RELATED STORY
Lessons from India's tour of England 2018
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: The much-anticipated series that...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Virat Kohli may go down as the best Indian...
RELATED STORY
India seek redemption as England eye fitting farewell for...
RELATED STORY
Indian Test XI with Batsmen from the Yesteryears and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 332/10 & 114/2 (43.0 ov)
IND 292/10
Day 3 | Stumps: England lead India by 154 runs with 8 wickets remaining
ENG VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us