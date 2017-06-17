5 Indian cricketers who have played in the ICC Champions Trophy but never played in the World Cup

These cricketers have been extremely unlucky.

@rajdeep1494 by Rajdeep Puri Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jun 2017, 20:15 IST

The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final is upon us as India and Pakistan get set to take on each other in what promises to be a mouth-watering clash at the Oval in London.

Over the years, the Champions Trophy has seen a lot of great performances by Indian batsmen and bowlers who have even used the tournament as a Launchpad.

While there are a few cricketers who have constantly featured in both the Champions Trophy and the 50 over world cup, there are some others who have played in only one of the two.

In this article, we take a look at five such cricketers who played in only the Champions Trophy and never in the World Cup.

Abhishek Nayar

A prolific run-getter in the domestic circuit for many years now, Abhishek Nayar has not got the credit he deserves. Having proved himself with the bat and the ball for the Mumbai state team, he was included in the squad for the ICC Champions Trophy in 2009.

He did not make much of an impact and did not get a chance to make a mark for himself. He featured in only one match against West Indies after which India were knocked out of the tournament.

Earlier that year, he had made his ODI debut against the same opposition and in all the three games that he played during his career, Nayar did not get a chance to bat in any of them. That Champions Trophy match is so far the all-rounder’s last outing in India colours.