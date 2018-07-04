Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Indian cricketers who may retire before the 2019 World Cup

murtazahusain21
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
13.24K   //    04 Jul 2018, 14:51 IST

<p>
Quite a few veteran players may hang up their boots

The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup is only 11 months away. With each passing day, the excitement for the quadrennial mega event is only increasing. Two-time title winners India are currently the best ODI team in the world, but whether their players will be able to carry their form to the tournament remains a question mark.

The on-going India v England series will also be a great teaser to India’s performance on English pitches. Meanwhile, here we look at 5 star Indian cricketers, who may call it a day from international cricket before the World Cup.

Who knows, we might see them doing commentary in the tournament!

#5 Amit Mishra


<p>
At 35, Amit Mishra has neither form nor age by his side

Amit Mishra, a star performer in the domestic circuit, has never been able to cement his place in the national side, more so due to the emergence of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. The 35-year-old leggie has played 36 ODI matches for India, in which he picked up 64 wickets with a miserly economy of 4.73.

With not many opportunities left for him, Mishra might want to put down the curtains on his international career. When he burst onto the scene in the early 2000s, his attacking legspin was quite impressive, but with Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh doing all the job for India, there wasn't a place available for him in the team.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Yuvraj Singh Harbhajan Singh
