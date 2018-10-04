×
5 Indian cricketers who should not be called back for the 2019 World Cup

Sanjay Pradeep
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.64K   //    04 Oct 2018, 19:44 IST

Yuvrah
Yuvraj and Ashwin are not a part of the Indian limited overs team.

A spot in the Indian cricket team is one of the biggest dreams of almost every children in India as they grow up. Thousands of professional cricketers work hard every year to get called into the national team. Thus it is imperative that only those who deserve a place in the team should be selected and the ones who don't should be ousted from the side.

India has seen a plethora of cricketers play for its national cricket team. Some of them went on to achieve so much whereas others couldn't make much of an impact. With an eye at nurturing a group for the 2019 World Cup, including some particular guys will be detrimental to the cause. In this list, we are taking a look at five Indian cricketers who should not be given a further chance in international cricket, at least till 2019 World Cup.

#5 Ishant Sharma

Enter caption

In his best days, Ishant Sharma can cause carnage on the opposition batting lineup. However, on other days, he leaks a lot of runs. The 30-year-old is a vital cog in India's Test lineup. However, he has not been a part of the playing XI since January 2016 for good reasons.

Ishant's ODI economy is 5.72, which means he could concede around 57 runs in every game. With Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah doing an exceptional job with the new ball and at the death overs, Ishant will not be missed by Indian cricket team. With the likes of Deepak Chahar, Siddharth Kaul and Shardul Thakur knocking the selector's door for being the backup pacer, bringing back Ishant to the limited overs side can be harmful.

The Delhi pacer was a part of Sussex in the Royal London One Day Cup, but could not make any impact with the ball.

Sanjay Pradeep
ANALYST
Cricket - pro wrestling fan Gamer
