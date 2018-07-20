5 Indian cricketers whose autobiographies we would love to read

Shankar Narayan FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 1.61K // 20 Jul 2018, 19:52 IST

Indian cricket in its 86-year-old history has had many characters, who have had a significant impact and given the supporters some cherished memories. A few of them have gone on to pen books which have provided a deeper insight into some of the incidents that dominated their career.

The most recent of them was Sourav Ganguly, whose book titled, " A Century Is Not Good Enough" gave the public a bit more insight into what went behind the decisions he took during his career as captain, his fallout with Greg Chappell and his eventual retirement from the game and then taking over as the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal.

There are several other great players on the Indian cricketing circuit, who have equally interesting stories to tell and elaborate upon and give their side of the stories that have happened in Indian cricket.

Here are five such players who careers and lives would make for interesting reading:

Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan's career has seen it all and it would be an intriguing read if he releases a book on it

One of India's greatest match-winners with the ball, Harbhajan Singh has seen a lot of ups-and-downs in a career lasting 18 years in which he took over 400 international wickets. From the highs of the 2001 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he picked up 32 wickets to the lows of the Monkeygate and the Sreesanth 'slap' incident, the off-spinner has been involved in several incidents in Indian cricket, which as a supporter, we would love to know more about.

The contests with Ricky Ponting, the 2011 World Cup win, the Greg Chappell era and his declining stocks in Indian cricket would be some of the other aspects which his supporters and those who followed his career would love to know.

Maybe, someday he would put it all in the open and give his side of the story to many of the incidents that put a distinct mark on his career.

