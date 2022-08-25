5 Indian cricketers whose sunglasses went viral ft. Rishabh Pant

Sunglasses are an important piece of equipment for a cricketer on the field. Eyewear comes in handy when players are required to catch the ball and have to dull the bright light behind it (it can either be the floodlights or the sun).

Apart from its utility on the pitch, which primarily constitutes fielding, sunglasses also complete a cricketer's ensemble on the field. The shiny and sleek accessory bodes as a fashion statement as well.

Over the years, glasses have evolved according to the players' needs. There is a huge diversity in the size and models of the eyewear, which the Indian players have showcased in the recent past.

On that note, let's take a look at five Indian cricketers who flaunted their sunglasses.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan embraing modernity with a cool pair of sunglasses

Dhawan rocked this pair at the IPL a couple of years ago

When adjectives like cool and flamboyant are being stewn about, you can expect Shikhar Dhawan's name to pop-up. The veteran batter consistently lives up to his reputation with his quirky antics on and off the field.

During a contest against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Dhawan stole the spotlight with a trendy pair of nightglasses. The left-handed batter's white and pink colored frame, coupled with orange tinted lenses, stood out from the rest and it immediately sought countless admirers.

The eyepiece even caught former England player Kevin Pietersen's attention, who could not help but laugh and enquire as to where Dhawan got a hold off those shades.

#2 Rishabh Pant at his swanky best with a lavish pair of sunglasses

Rishabh Pant has more than a few of quirky glasses in his armory

When it comes to the modern way of living, Rishabh Pant is arguably a trendsetter for the new generation. The youngster oozes swagger with his performances with the bat as well as his off-field antics.

Among cricketers, sunglasses hold the most importance to the glovesmen as they wear them prominently behind the stumps while keeping wickets. Many shades have come and gone, but Pant has managed to stand out from the crowd on multiple occasions with his choice of eyewear on the field.

Cricket on BT Sport @btsportcricket



Shane Warne and Kerry O'Keefe aren't having Rishabh Pant's sunglasses



#AUSvIND "You would want them to get scratched so you could put them in the bin!"Shane Warne and Kerry O'Keefe aren't having Rishabh Pant's sunglasses "You would want them to get scratched so you could put them in the bin!" Shane Warne and Kerry O'Keefe aren't having Rishabh Pant's sunglasses 😂😂😂#AUSvIND https://t.co/NP88lZ6Roh

During the fourth Test against Australia at the Gabba, Pant turned up in bold yellow and blue colored framed glasses. It instantly grabbed the spotlight with Shane Watson even claiming in commentary that one can weld with those glasses.

In another instance, during the first Test against England at Trent Bridge last year, Pant wore an all-yellow framed glasses on the field. Fans expressed their surprise at the sight of those glasses as England all-rounder Sam Curran wore a similar pair in the IPL.

#3 Virat Kohli floors fans with trendy sunglasses

Virat Kohli is a sunglasses afficianado

Prior to garnering a reputation as a run-machine, Virat Kohli had already taken over the Indian dressing room with his fashion sense. Showcasing a turn of tide in the aging dressing room, the young batter set a strong platform on which the future players could express their fashion style.

Virat Kohli has always had a liking for sunglasses and back in 2016, he shared a picture on his social media account after acquiring a new pair. The picture went viral as fans shared Kohli's love for shiny new eyewear.

Whether it be training or a casual outing, Kohli is rarely seen without his glasses. He even gave a pair to an ardent young supporter once, who had come to watch the team practice.

#4 Dinesh Karthik leaves fans wondering over his sunglasses collection

Glasses hold a great value to Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik had a brief commentary stint before his famous comeback. While the Tamil Nadu-born player made a good impression with his mic skills, his peers and fans alike were drawn to his fashion style, where a stylish pair of glasses acted as a cherry on top.

Naturally, his looks went viral and so did his eyewear collection. Karthik went onto reveal that he carried 30 glasses with him to England for the commentary assignment.

He also claimed that he holds his sunglasses collection as his dearest among his wardrobe elements. In an interview with the Entertainment Times, he said:

"You’ll find a mix of things in my wardrobe. But my sunglass collection is what is most special to me. I really enjoy trying out different styles; so, that’s a collection that’s always growing in my wardrobe."

Several of his glasses have gone viral among fans, with the comment section of the player's social media account rife with people asking for the make and model of his eyewear pieces.

#5 Ravi Shastri puts on a heavy pair of glasses against the blinding lights

Ravi Shastri was seen in a different avatar laden with a stylish pair of glasses

Former Indian cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri might be one of those cricketers who ended up in the wrong era. Despite his age, he seems to fit just as well among his younger compatriots. Always in the dugout or in the field with a pair of sleek sunglasses, Shastri turned things up a notch in an advertisement for a mammoth finance firm.

Encompassing his extravagant lifestyle, the short video features the 60-year-old in shiny party clothes. The dizzying array of lights illuminates Shastri's glasses in particular, and the video for the advertisement, which aired during the IPL, went viral almost immediately. His glasses at the 2011 Cricket World Cup were also wildly popular.

What are the other pairs of memorable sunglasses worn by Indian cricketers you can think of? Let us know what you think.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy