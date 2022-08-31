5 Indian cricketers who won fans' hearts with touching gestures ft. Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant

With cricket treated as a religion in India, multiple players have achieved demigod status among their fans. While some of them have become cult superstars, there are many others who are revered for their achievements and for inspiring a generation.

The fanbase that the players have achieved, however, transcends what they do on the cricket pitch. While their cricketing exploits have been well-documented, their gestures outside of the sport have seen them write their way into the hearts of their fans for good.

On that note, let's take a look at five Indian cricketers whose heartwarming gestures saw them win the hearts of their fans.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar

Sudhir Kumar Gautam is a well-known name among the most ardent cricket fans. The die-hard fan of Team India and Sachin Tendulkar continues to be spotted in the stands cheering for his favorite team even today.

Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, his idol enabled him to get his visa to the United Kingdom in a matter of three days. A report in the Deccan Chronicle mentions Tendulkar getting in touch with the concerned authorities to aid Sudhir's cause of reaching the UK in order to cheer for the Indian team.

Aside from his cricketing accolades, his humility is another reason as to why fans adore the Master Blaster to the fullest.

#2 Rishabh Pant

When the Indian team was in England for the rescheduled fifth Test in Birmingham, a gesture from Rishabh Pant won the hearts of fans all around the globe. One fan took to Twitter to share an incident that took place just days ahead of the Test.

It turns out that he and his companions were requested by Pant to wait for a selfie, since the latter happened to spot a homeless man under a bridge. The wicketkeeper went over and offered him some food while ensuring that he was doing alright.

The fan also had his moment and managed to click a selfie with his favorite cricketer. Needless to say, Pant is as pure-hearted a soul as they come!

#3 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is not one to leave his fans' wishes unfulfilled and a recent incident prior to the start of the Asia Cup 2022 saw yet another instance of the same. It so happened that a differently abled fan from Pakistan was desperate to get a photograph with Kohli, her favorite cricketer.

Just as the Indian team arrived for their training session, she was unable to access Kohli owing to a huge rush outside the venue. Once he was informed of the same as the team was about to depart, though, he came by to click a picture with her and fulfill her wish.

Unsurprisingly, his fan was on cloud nine with her dream having finally come true.

#4 MS Dhoni

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has a massive fan base owing to his on-field achievements and down-to-earth nature off the field. So much so that there have been numerous instances of fans invading the cricket field to hug their favorite superstar.

An incident dating back to IPL 2019 saw Captain Cool impressed with a fan painting of his. Just as the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) team bus was about to leave for the team hotel in Jaipur, Dhoni requested for the portrait to be brought to him before signing an autograph voluntarily.

No wonder he's adored by millions of cricket fans around the globe, isn't he?

#5 Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh's success story in defeating cancer and returning to the cricket field is inspirational for the ages. Not only did he manage to battle the life-threatening disease successfully, but the World Cup-winning legend has also dedicated his life towards helping others battling the same.

He started his foundation, YouWeCan, in a bid to help cancer patients and spread awareness about the disease. Besides that, the foundation has also invested in multiple start-up ventures while also contributing towards India's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A warrior on the field, Yuvraj has been one off it as well, with his charitable causes winning the hearts of his fans worldwide.

