Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Indian cricketers you didn't know were part of World Cup squads

sassthree
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
4.59K   //    24 Jul 2018, 13:07 IST

The World Cup is the biggest spectacle in world cricket and is known for its high-intensity game. There have been a lot of changes since the first World Cup was played in 1975 and the brand has grown with every edition.

The Indian team were crowned champions of the world in 1983 even though no one gave them much of a chance. Riding on Kapil Dev's heroics the team won the title.

28 years later it was MS Dhoni who was also one of the biggest reasons behind India getting the crown back. His unique captaincy style and batting prowess ensured that India won the World Cup at home becoming the first country to achieve such a feat.

Playing in the World Cup is a huge achievement something that not many players can boast of. There are some players who end up being in the squad but did not get to play any matches in the World Cup.

Here are five players you did not know were part of India's World Cup squads once:

#5 Sanjay Bangar (2003)

Sanjay Ban
Sanjay Bangar

The current Indian batting coach was not a destructive batsman but was more of a utility player who could be used an all-rounder. He played only 15 ODIs for India between 2002 and 2004 but many might not remember he was part of the Indian squad for the 2003 World Cup.

He did not get to play a single game as Sourav Ganguly drafted in the extra batsman in the form of Mohammad Kaif/Dinesh Mongia by asking Rahul Dravid to wicket-keep.

Bangar also played Test cricket for India and opened alongside Virender Sehwag in a few games. His medium pace was suited more to the longer format but he got to play only 12 games between 2001 and 2002 before being sidelined.

Right now he is with the Indian team as the batting coach and is preparing the team for the 2019 World Cup.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India National Cricket Team Stuart Binny Sanjay Bangar
sassthree
CONTRIBUTOR
3 Indian stars who might not play in the World Cup next year
RELATED STORY
India's predicted XI for World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
2019 World Cup: Team India's World Cup rehearsal
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Embarrassing Defeats for India in ODIs
RELATED STORY
3 players from India's squad to England who might miss...
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Schedule, Fixtures, Time Table &...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian cricketers who are remembered for just one...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian legends who never scored an ODI century in England
RELATED STORY
4 Indian players you might not know have won an ICC award
RELATED STORY
5 ICC U-19 World Cup captains who went on to become star...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us