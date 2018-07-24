5 Indian cricketers you didn't know were part of World Cup squads

The World Cup is the biggest spectacle in world cricket and is known for its high-intensity game. There have been a lot of changes since the first World Cup was played in 1975 and the brand has grown with every edition.

The Indian team were crowned champions of the world in 1983 even though no one gave them much of a chance. Riding on Kapil Dev's heroics the team won the title.

28 years later it was MS Dhoni who was also one of the biggest reasons behind India getting the crown back. His unique captaincy style and batting prowess ensured that India won the World Cup at home becoming the first country to achieve such a feat.

Playing in the World Cup is a huge achievement something that not many players can boast of. There are some players who end up being in the squad but did not get to play any matches in the World Cup.

Here are five players you did not know were part of India's World Cup squads once:

#5 Sanjay Bangar (2003)

Sanjay Bangar

The current Indian batting coach was not a destructive batsman but was more of a utility player who could be used an all-rounder. He played only 15 ODIs for India between 2002 and 2004 but many might not remember he was part of the Indian squad for the 2003 World Cup.

He did not get to play a single game as Sourav Ganguly drafted in the extra batsman in the form of Mohammad Kaif/Dinesh Mongia by asking Rahul Dravid to wicket-keep.

Bangar also played Test cricket for India and opened alongside Virender Sehwag in a few games. His medium pace was suited more to the longer format but he got to play only 12 games between 2001 and 2002 before being sidelined.

Right now he is with the Indian team as the batting coach and is preparing the team for the 2019 World Cup.

