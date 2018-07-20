Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Indian legends who never scored an ODI century in England

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
1.61K   //    20 Jul 2018, 17:17 IST

ICC World Twenty20 India 2016:  India v Australia

The Indian cricket team have had a bitter-sweet start to their tour to England. After achieving a 2-1 victory in the T20I series, they succumbed to a 2-1 loss in the ODI series despite having won the first ODI.

However, there were a few positives for the Indian side, with a few batsmen performing exceptionally well.

Rohit Sharma scored a fantastic century in the first ODI, thus leading India to victory. By doing so, he surpassed a list of great batsmen who never scored an ODI century in England despite playing more than 10 ODIs.

In this article, we take a look at 5 Indian legends who have never scored an ODI century while touring England.

Note: Only those cricketers who have played more than 10 ODIs have been included.

#5 Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh has been one of the best ODI batsmen for India over the years. Currently, he is out of favour with the selectors after a string of inconsistent performances since the ICC Champions Trophy last year.

He has been a rock in the middle order for the Men in Blue and has performed whenever it has mattered the most. He was the star batsmen in the inaugural World T20 in 2007 which India won and was the man of the tournament in the ICC World Cup in 2011 as well.

However, he has failed to score a century in England. He has a good record against the Englishmen, having scored four centuries against them, but never managed to get one at their home grounds. He came close to doing so quite early on in his career when he scored 69 runs in the historic Natwest Series final of 2002.

In total, he played 304 ODIs for India and scored 14 centuries and 52 half-centuries.

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
