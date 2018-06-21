5 international grounds in India that are ignored now

Five Indian grounds missing International action for the past few years

BrokenCricket OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jun 2018, 19:40 IST 9.29K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The BCCI has always been famous in the sport of cricket due to the regular construction of grounds on the Indian soil. For the Indian fans, cricket is like a religion and the grounds are no less than a temple of that particular religion.

Right from the first international cricket match hosted in India at the Gymkhana Stadium, Mumbai, the Indian Cricket has come a long way as it now holds the first rank in the list of most number of cricket grounds in a country. Altogether, more than 50 cricket grounds have been constructed on the Indian Soil and every ground has hosted at least one International game. But the sad part is that there have been some grounds which once used to host international games, are now either ignored by the BCCI or have been discarded by the fans. Whilst the new grounds get the privilege of hosting international games at regular intervals, some older ones have not held an international game in the last 20 years.

In the following slides, we will have a look at the 5 Indian grounds which have hosted at least one international game but are now ignored by BCCI.

#1 Captain Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior

The stadium used to be a household name for every Sachin fan during the 2010-11 season. This is the ground where the master blaster scored the first double ton in the history of ODI cricket. India won that match by a huge margin of 153 runs but little did we know at that point in time that this match will turn out to be the last match played in this ground.

This multi-purpose ground situated in Gwalior has hosted a total 12 ODI games in the span of 22 years. Not many can forget the upset pulled off by Kenya at this ground against India in 1998. Kenya defeated India for the first time in the history of cricket.

But as the time passed by, people started to move on and the matches were shifted to the newer and bigger grounds. This eventually resulted in the discardure of the ground and as a result; the ground has not hosted a single game in the last 8 years.