×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Indian legends who deserved a World Cup win

Vijay Raman
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
408   //    13 Oct 2018, 14:15 IST

Sachin finally realized his dream in 2011
Sachin finally realized his dream in 2011

The biggest event in the game of cricket only happens once in 4 years, and it is every cricketer's dream to achieve that World Cup glory at least once in their career. Even the great Sachin Tendulkar had to wait for 22 years to attain an elusive World Cup win to his name.

There are plenty of budding Indian cricketers who take up cricket as their profession after watching their heroes lift the Cup. But the real challenge for a cricketer in India is to sustain himself for a long time as there are many who want a piece of the same cherry.

There are some legends who achieved everything in their careers playing for India but for the World Cup, which always seemed to have eluded them. Here are some of those who didn't win the Cup in their illustrious career.


Honorable Mention: VVS Laxman

Laxman didn't feature in a single World Cup for India
Laxman didn't feature in a single World Cup for India

VVS Laxman will be long remembered as one of the best middle order batsmen in the history of Indian cricket and as a part of the famous Fab 4 of the same. His strokeplay is immaculate and he is one of the greatest players in the 4th innings of a Test Match with a history of match-winning performances.

Laxman is one of the few players who has dominated the potent Australia pace attacks single-handedly. He has achieved many things in his career as a Test player but one thing he will look back with disappointment is his ODI career for India. Laxman has featured in 86 limited overs matches for India scoring 2338 runs but none in a World cup. He is one of the greatest Test match players who has not represented his nation in the mega event even once.

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Rahul Dravid Sourav Ganguly Greatest Cricketers of All Time
Vijay Raman
ANALYST
5 Indian cricket legends who have never won the World Cup 
RELATED STORY
5 legends who never won the World Cup
RELATED STORY
6 Indians who were lucky to win the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Top 10 run scorers for India in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
3 Indian stars who might make a comeback before the 2019...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian Players who Might Miss out on 2019 World Cup Team
RELATED STORY
India's top 5 victories at Lord's across formats
RELATED STORY
5 Indian cricketers who should not be called back for the...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian cricketers who deserved a longer run
RELATED STORY
5 current most loved Indian cricketers
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us