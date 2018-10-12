×
5 Indian ODI greats who never scored a World Cup hundred

Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.76K   //    12 Oct 2018, 10:48 IST

India v Sri Lanka - 2011 ICC World Cup Final
India v Sri Lanka - 2011 ICC World Cup Final

ICC ODI World Cup is always a special event in cricket. Arguably the greatest cricketing show in the world, World Cup has produced some of the greatest moments in world cricket. Ever since its inception in 1975, we have witnessed 11 editions of the tournament so far. 

Sachin Tendulkar has scored the most number of hundreds by an Indian batsman in World Cups with six in 45 games. Sourav Ganguly has four while Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, and Shikhar Dhawan have scored two each.

The highest score by Indian batsmen in a World Cup game is 175, which was scored by Kapil Dev and Virender Sehwag. Surprisingly, some of the best Indian limited-overs batsmen failed to score a hundred in a World Cup game. 

On that note, let’s take a look at the 5 Indian ODI greats who never scored World Cup hundred.

#5 Navjot Sidhu

1987 World Cup
1987 World Cup

A destructive opening batsman, Navjot Sidhu is known for his exceptional six hitting abilities and hence the nickname, Sixer-Sidhu. Sidhu played quite a few sensational knocks at the top for India in the early 90’s.

Interestingly, Sidhu’s ODI debut came in a World Cup game. He debuted against Australia in the 1987 World Cup. He played a 79 balls 73 runs innings in the match. He was phenomenal for India in the 1987 World Cup with four fifties in the tournament. 

Sidhu went on to play 136 One Day Internationals for India in his illustrious career. He scored 4413 runs at an average of 37.08, which included six hundreds and 33 fifties.

Sidhu featured in 10 World Cup games and scored 454 runs at an average of 45.40. Though he scored six fifties in his 10 World Cup innings, he was not able to convert even one of those into a hundred.

Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Manchester is Always Red. Glory Glory Man United.
