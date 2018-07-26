5 Indian ODI Specialists who failed in Tests

Rohit Sharma hasn't been able to perform well in Tests

Whenever a new player does well in any one format of cricket, there are always questions raised whether they will be able to perform the same in the other formats. While there are players who have succeeded to do so, there are also players who have failed to do so.

It is quite understandable for a Test specialist to not perform well in ODIs but to the surprise of many, even ODI specialists haven't had the best of times in Tests. A major reason for this can be the mindset with which the players play different formats. While ODI cricket is all about scoring quick runs and restricting the opposition batsmen, Test cricket is about grinding it out and playing according to the situation. The ability to switch over from one form of cricket to another also plays a huge part in the making of a successful international cricketer.

Talking about Indian cricket, there have been ample of examples of players who have been regulars in the ODI setup but failed to make an impression in the longest format of the game.

We will look at 5 such Indian players who aced ODI cricket but failed as a Test cricketer.

#5 Ajay Jadeja

Jadeja ended up playing only 15 Tests for India

Ajay Jadeja was known for his flamboyance and energy on and off the cricket field. He was a regular feature of the Indian ODI side in the 90s and played some match-winning innings for the team. Jadeja was among the better fielders of the team and was also a good runner between the wickets. Even though he played 196 ODIs for India, he was able to play only 15 Tests in his international career.

The right-hand batsman struggled against genuine pace and swing bowling and his weakness was often exposed in overseas conditions. Jadeja played his last Test in 2000 against South Africa.

