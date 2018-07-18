5 Indian Players likely to miss out on the 2019 World Cup

Karan Sethi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 821 // 18 Jul 2018, 13:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

With the biggest tournament in world cricket - The ICC Cricket World cup just a year away, every nation is grinding out in the middle to find that perfect balance in their squad which could lead them to glory at Lords come July 14th, 2019. And so is Team India. This India setup under Virat Kohli is expected to achieve great success at the World Cup, however, the selectors do know that they need to be certain that they build a well-rounded unit that has the ability to step up and meet those expectations.

Unfortunately, though, only 15 players would be on the plane to England. Thus, there are a few Team India regulars that might just not get that big ticket to the World Cup.

Heres looking at 5 players who might miss out on being in the India Squad for the Summit tournament.

#1 Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey burst onto the cricketing scene in 2009 at the second edition of the Indian Premier League held in South Africa. The right-hander from Karnataka smashed a brilliant 100 playing for RCB. Soon, he was prized to be the next big thing in Indian cricket, but somehow the youngster got lost in the shadows of his counterparts who were more consistent in their performances than him.

With the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma emerging up the ranks, Manish Pandey could never find a permanent spot in the Indian side owing to a few low scoring seasons and as per the experts he always had a few visible technical difficulties against the moving ball.

Until recently, Manish did finally get a string of chances with the Indian limited-overs team. Even though he scored a hundred in Australia, the performances have been few and far away. A poor IPL season and an exclusion from the ODI setup after a continued struggle with the Indian side might just have made it unlikely for him to get a spot in the squad for the World Cup that is supposed to be played in conditions where the ball does dart a bit.

1 / 5 NEXT