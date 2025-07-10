5 Indian players who have represented Surrey in the County Championship ft. Sai Sudharsan 

India's left-arm spinner Sai Kishore has signed up with reigning County Championship champions Surrey for their next two matches. The 28-year-old will be available for the clash against Yorkshire from July 22 to 25, followed by the game against Durham at the Riverside Ground from July 29 to August 1.

Speaking about his signing, the Tamil Nadu cricketer said [as quoted on Surrey's official website]:

“I’m really excited to be joining Surrey for the next two County Championship matches. Surrey are one of the most prestigious clubs in the world and I have heard great things about the set-up from lots of different people in the game.”

Yet to make his Test debut for India, Sai Kishore has featured in 46 first-class matches, claiming 192 wickets at an average of 23.51 and a strike rate of 50.9, including 12 five-wicket hauls.

As he gears up to represent Surrey, we take a look at five other Indian players who have turned out for the county in the Championship.

5 Indian players who have represented Surrey in the County Championship

#1 Sai Sudharsan

Tamil Nadu batter Sai Sudharsan featured in five County Championship matches for Surrey across two stints in 2023 and 2024. In these appearances, the left-hander scored 281 runs in eight innings at an average of 35.12, including one half-century and a century.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old recently made his Test debut for India in the first match of the ongoing five-Test series against England at Headingley, Leeds. Batting at No. 3, he registered scores of 0 and 30 in the two innings.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made a lone appearance for Surrey in the 2021 County Championship against Somerset at The Oval. He made headlines by becoming the first spinner in 11 years to open the bowling in a Championship match.

Ashwin returned with figures of 1/99 from 43 overs in the first innings and followed it up with an outstanding 6/27 in the second. With the bat, he registered a duck in the first innings and remained unbeaten on zero in the second as the match ended in a draw.

#3 Harbhajan Singh

Two-time World Cup winner and former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh represented Surrey in the County Championship across two stints in 2005 and 2007. He featured in 10 matches, picking up 57 wickets at an impressive average of 21.10 and a strike rate of 49.6, including four five-wicket hauls and best figures of 6/36.

With the bat, the right-hander contributed 206 runs from 12 innings at an average of 20.60 and a strike rate of 97.63, registering one half-century with a top score of 84.

#4 Zaheer Khan

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan made a solitary appearance for Surrey in the County Championship Division One match against Kent in May 2004. The left-arm seamer had a forgettable outing, going wicketless in the first innings with figures of 0/53 from 11 overs, and managing 1/48 in 15.4 overs in the second.

He was scheduled to play another match against Gloucestershire but withdrew after not feeling fully match-fit and subsequently returned home.

#5 Pragyan Ojha

Like Sai Kishore, another left-arm spinner, Pragyan Ojha played four matches in the 2011 Division Two season. He claimed 24 wickets at an impressive average of 12.95 and a strike rate of 37.6, including two five-wicket hauls.

Ojha's standout performance came against Northamptonshire, where he returned remarkable figures of 6/8 in 16.3 overs, playing a key role in Surrey’s commanding 333-run victory.

