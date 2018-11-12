×
5 Indians to watch out for in the Australia Test series

Abdul Rahman
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
388   //    12 Nov 2018, 19:12 IST

Prithvi Shaw
Prithvi Shaw

The Indian cricket team is scheduled to visit Australia at the end of this month. They will play four Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is on the tour.

The Test squad has already been announced, with Murali Vijay, Rohit Sharma and Parthiv Patel being recalled. Vijay was dropped after playing the first two Tests against England, while both Rohit and Parthiv last featured in the Indian Test side against South Africa in South Africa earlier this year.

Hardik Pandya hasn't yet recovered from his injury so he hasn't been named in the squad, while Mayank Agarwal has been dropped from the Test side.

On the last Australian tour, the Indian team lost the Test series by the margin of 2-0 . But this time, the Australian team will be without their two best Test batsmen David Warner and Steve Smith. Hence, this could be a good chance for the Indian team to win their first ever Test series in Australia.

Here, we take look at five Indian players to watch out for on the tour Down Under:

#5 KL Rahul

KL Rahul
KL Rahul

KL Rahul is one of those players who can perform equally well in all the three formats. His present form in limited overs cricket is quite good, but his Test form is a cause of concern.

Rahul is a fine Test batsman, but he just needs to be more consistent. He can play a major role on the Australian tour as he has the experience of playing there. In fact, he had made his Test debut during the last Australian tour and had scored a century in his second Test.

Rahul has good experience of playing on the quick and bouncy pitches of Australia and he also has the ability to play big innings, as we saw in the last Test of the England tour.

This will be a very important series for him, so he will surely want to perform. It will be interesting to whether he continues where he left off on the last tour Down Under.




