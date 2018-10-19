5 Indian players who can cash-in their opportunity against Windies in ODIs

Rahul FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 71 // 19 Oct 2018, 21:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jadeja has left a strong impression since his comeback in ODIs

Dominating the Test series completely and white-washing the opposition by 2-0, India would be hoping for something similar coming to the ODIs. But, the Windies line-up looks far from anything scary against the mighty Indian squad. The only thing that interests everyone is to see how some of the players will pounce on this opportunity to seal their place in the side, especially for the World Cup 2019.

There have been few changes to the team that played in Asia Cup. Kohli is back to business with Shami and Umesh Yadav. Pant earns a maiden ODI call-up after some impressive innings in Test matches.

All these players have a point to prove before the World Cup arrives. Let us look at the players who can make this series count for themselves and get into the World Cup squad next year.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja

There is no doubt that in recent months we have seen Jadeja 2.0 in the field. He has a much more mature head now and knows his responsibilities in the team very well. After his axing from the limited-overs side in 2017, Jadeja has shown some great performances and has come back strongly. In the recently concluded Asia Cup, he was drafted in after an injury to Hardik Pandya ruled him out of the tournament.

He rose to the occasion and contributed with the ball to earn the Man of the Match award against Bangladesh. His performance was arguably one of the highlights of the tournament for the Indian team.

With his inclusion in the ODI team against Windies, Jadeja would be eager to cement his position in the team given the fact that now Hardik Pandya will be available and there would be a competition between the two.

1 / 5 NEXT